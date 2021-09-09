Wounded man walks into hospital as Pittsburgh police investigate Larimer shooting

Sep. 9—A man walked into a Pittsburgh hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday, police said.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police and medics responded to a shooting around 1:40 p.m. at Auburn and Lowell streets in the city's Larimer neighborhood.

Officers found evidence a shooting had happened, but no victims. Police were notified that a gunshot victim had walked into a hospital, which was not identified.

The man, who was not identified, was in critical condition, police said.

Police had no descriptions of any suspects.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .