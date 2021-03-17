Wounded officer released from hospital
Mar. 17—KERNERSVILLE — A Kernersville Police Department officer shot in the face, arm and hand nearly a month ago in a confrontation with a High Point man has been released from the hospital.
Officer Sean Houle went home Tuesday from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was given a motorcade escort by fellow law enforcement officers from the hospital to his home in Kernersville.
Houle is walking and progressing well in his recovery, Kernersville Police Department Officer Blake Jones said in a statement.
Houle's family thanked the community for its outpouring of support, which has included a series of fundraisers for medical expenses including money raised at Giannos restaurant in High Point.
"Yes he is home and he is doing well but has a long road ahead of him," the family said in a statement. "Need prayers continued from the community because it's everyone's prayers and God's touch that has brought him this far."
Houle was shot with his own gun early in the morning of Feb. 21 in an altercation with Quinton Donnell Blocker, 37, of High Point at an intersection in Kernersville. Blocker was caught and arrested later that day in the Forsyth County city.