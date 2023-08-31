Wounded Olympia man found outside Capital Mall Wednesday. Shooting investigation underway

Olympia police responded to a report of a 21-year-old Olympia man with gunshot wounds at Capital Mall Wednesday evening.

A woman reportedly called dispatch at 7:15 p.m. to report that her friend had been shot and was in the parking lot outside JCPenney, Police Lt. Paul Lower said.

Officers found the man in his car, which had several bullet holes, and rendered first aid, Lower said. The man had been shot just below his shoulder and in his leg. Officers cordoned off the JCPenney side of the mall for about an hour, he added.

Medics transported the man to Providence St. Peter Hospital where he remained in serious condition Thursday morning, Lower said. Before being treated at the hospital, Lower said the man told police the shooting occurred on the 1300 block of Fern Street, a residential area less than a mile southeast of the JCPenney.

Detectives searched the residential area and found six bullet casings on the ground, Lower said. An investigation into the incident was still ongoing Thursday and detectives had yet to interview the victim, he said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Olympia Police Department at 360-753-8300.