Wounded OPD officer and K-9 in recovery; vandals identified

May 10—OXFORD — Oxford Police Department Cpl. Daniel Allen and his K-9 Halligan are recovering from wounds sustained in an incident Friday.

Allen was responding to a call for service at a residence on Prospect Avenue when a suspect identified as Jason Lewis Newton opened fire with an AR-15, striking Allen in the pelvis. He continued firing at a police vehicle, hitting Halligan four times.

"[Allen is] doing better," Granville County Sheriff Robert Fountain told the Dispatch. Allen will likely need to undergo physical therapy in order to walk again. Halligan was shot four times but is "doing well."

"Both of them should be home this week or so," said Fountain.

Besides Allen and Halligan, no other injuries were reported.

After being shot, Allen was able to take cover and call for assistance. Fountain said gunshots could be heard over the radio.

"We immediately went to the call," said Fountain. One of the first to respond, Granville County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sgt. David Watson, reportedly risked his life to get Allen to safety.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded, including the State Bureau of Investigation and the Vance County Sheriff's Office. Officials probed the house with tear gas. Afterward, they sent in a bomb-defusing robot and discovered Newton died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

While GCSO was tied up with the standoff, Butner Public Safety and the Creedmoor Police Department assumed its duties in covering southern Granville County.

What led to the shooting is unclear, but Fountain noted that Newton may have been in the midst of a "mental breakdown." He described the shooting as an "ambush."

Vandalism

Fountain said four juveniles have been identified in relation to the vandalism of Grove Hill Church in the Wilton community, thanks to help from citizens. The incident happened sometime over the weekend at the end of April.

They threw rocks at the church, breaking a stained-glass window depicting Jesus Christ. There's one hole in his neck. Much of the bottom was broken as well. Other windows were damaged and headstones knocked over.

Since the suspects are juveniles, ways of getting restitution are limited, said Fountain. Their identities will not be shared.

Fountain called for help from the community to get the church back in working order.

"Kids just being kids," said Fountain. "But, it's just sad that a historic church has to now look at how they're going to rebuild something of that magnitude.

The church dates back to 1840.

"But, we're trying to make sure that we cross our t's and dot our i's to make this community safe and to work with the community to get better."