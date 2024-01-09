Wounded Perry High School student's welcome home delayed

One of the students injured in the Jan. 4 shootings at Perry High School had hoped to return home Tuesday from the hospital, and a post on the Perry Fire First Responders Facebook page asked residents to give him a big welcome.

But a short time later, the organizer of the Perry community Facebook page, which also carried the post, said the celebration had been called off because the student's care team decided it wasn't quite time for him to leave the hospital.

"Our sincerest apologies from myself and his family...he can't wait to see familiar faces!" wrote Erin Owen. "We hope that we will be attempting this welcoming here in the very near future."

Owen added, "Please don't think of this as a set back for him, merely just making sure he is the best he can be prior to coming home."

Sage's mother, Megan Geffre, previously had posted a request for "a welcome train to have cars line up as we're coming into town to welcome Sage home. I just thought that would be such a cool way for him to visually see the support of his community."

The post was later removed.

The shootings left a sixth-grader dead and four other students, the high school principal and two other staff members wounded. The funeral for 11-year-old Ahmir Jolliff will be held Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Perry.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Welcome home planned for student wounded in Perry school shooting