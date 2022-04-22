Wounded Richmond teen identifies 18-year-old charged with firing shots

Two teenagers were shot Tuesday, April 19, 2022, when stopped on South Eighth Street for a traffic light.

RICHMOND, Ind. — Nathaniel Reed recognized the driver and passenger of a silver Toyota Camry when he saw the car while turning Tuesday afternoon from East Main Street onto South Eighth Street.

When the car pulled up next to his black Chevrolet Impala at the South A Street traffic light, Reed got out to speak with them, leaving his door open. Thirteen seconds later, after Reed turned to climb back into his driver's seat, an arm extended a silver handgun through the Camry's passenger window, and shots were fired.

Reed, an 18-year-old, was struck multiple times in the left side of his body. He would die at Reid Health.

Election: 4 vote centers ready to join Wayne County Courthouse as early primary voting sites

Rickey Porter, 18, of the 1600 block of Central Drive has been formally charged with murder in Reed's death and with Level 1 felony attempted murder in the wounding of 18-year-old Adolfo Armenta, a passenger in Reed's car. Porter remains in the Wayne County Jail without bond, and an initial hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. April 29 in Circuit Court.

The affidavit of probable cause filed by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office describes Tuesday's shootings as seen in video recorded from cameras located at the Richmond Power & Light office at 44 S. Eighth St. and mounted inside a semi-tractor trailer that was behind Reed's car.

Armenta told Richmond Police Department investigators that Reed noted Porter was in the Camry, then Armenta recognized Porter in the Camry's passenger seat when the cars were side-by-side. When the shooting began, Armenta said he ducked his head, then felt something on his back.

County: Health board advances water well ordinance to Wayne County commissioners

The Camry accelerated through the intersection with more shots fired toward the Impala, according to the affidavit. Only when the shots stopped did Armenta exit the Impala to check on his friend. That's when he realized that he, too, had been wounded.

Story continues

Armenta later identified Porter as the shooter from a photo lineup, the affidavit said.

Meanwhile, RPD received information Wednesday that Porter had confessed to killing Reed and had asked for transport from Indiana to Florida for himself and a friend, according to the affidavit. Porter had been driven Tuesday night to a Union County location and would be returning Wednesday evening to Richmond.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

RPD officers stopped the car in which Porter was riding in the 5700 block of Abington Pike as he returned to Richmond, and Porter was taken into custody, the affidavit said. Porter was taken to the police department, where he immediately asked for a lawyer.

However, Porter was jailed on misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, because marijuana was found in a pocket when he was detained, according to an affidavit of probable cause in that case. A smoking device, handgun, magazine and holster were also found in the car's center console.

Then, about 3 p.m. Thursday, Porter was arrested on the charges related to Tuesday's shooting.

County: First Bank Richmond agrees to $1 million deal for fairground naming rights

Porter also has an open case in Superior Court 2 that charges him with Level 3 felony armed robbery. That case was filed June 12, 2021, and Porter bonded from jail June 25, 2021, satisfying a $30,000 bond that was half cash and half surety.

In that case, he is accused of participating in a June 10, 2021, armed robbery with Deontae Edward Gabbard, 19. Porter and Gabbard are accused of pulling guns on a man and stealing money and guns from him, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

A murder conviction carries a 55-year advisory sentence and a sentencing range of 45 to 65 years. A Level 1 felony conviction has a 30-year advisory sentence and a range of 20 to 40 years, while a Level 3 felony conviction carries a nine-year advisory sentence with a range of three to 16 years.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Richmond Police: Teen identifies 18-year-old charged in shootings