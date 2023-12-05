Wounded security guards shoot, kill would-be robber outside grocery store, TX cops say

A would-be robber was shot to death outside a grocery store after opening fire on security guards chasing him, Texas police said.

San Antonio police responded to a call about a shooting near an H-E-B location on the city’s east side at about 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, police told KSAT.

An armed man entered the store and tried to rob it, but was chased out by two on-site security guards, Chief William McManus said at a news briefing shared by KENS.

But as the guards gave chase, the man ambushed them, ducking behind a vehicle and opening fire, McManus said.

Both guards were wounded but fired back at the man, killing him, according to McManus.

Police have not publicly identified the accused robber but said he was a man in his 40s.

The security guards were taken to a hospital in stable condition, McManus said.

Woman stabbed then dumped in pasture is found alive, Texas cops say. Man arrested

Police fatally shoot man featured on popular podcast ‘S-Town,’ Alabama officials say

5 shot, 2 killed after teens are asked to leave family gathering, Oklahoma cops say

Homeowner fatally shoots man in group breaking into his home, California cops say