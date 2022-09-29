Wounded State Police sergeant identified; two suspects arraigned in Detroit shooting

Michigan State Police reports

The wounded Michigan State Police detective sergeant who was shot during a surveillance operation has been identified as Devin Kachar of Monroe. His father, Mark, retired from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office after many years as a deputy and detective.

The Michigan State Police released Kachar’s name as well as the identities of two people who have been charged criminally in connection with the shooting that left Kachar seriously wounded.

Andre Scott Jr., 28, of Detroit, was arraigned today on charges of assault with intent to murder, controlled substance delivery/manufacturing and two counts of felony firearm. He remains in jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.

The second suspect was identified as Robin Hall, a 23-year-old female from Detroit. She, too, was arraigned, but on charges of accessory after the fact and one count of lying to a police officer. She was issued a $250,000 cash bond. Both are pending further court proceedings and investigation.

Kachar, who was assigned to the state police Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team, was conducting surveillance during a drug investigation in Detroit early Tuesday when he was shot multiple times from an upstairs apartment window.

He was outside the apartment on Riverview Street near Telegraph and I-96 on Detroit’s west side when the suspects opened fire.

Kachar, a 10-year veteran of the force who grew up in Monroe, was transported to Sinai Grace Hospital in Detroit where he was in stable condition.

He is the son of Mark and Tracie Kachar. Family members have been by his side since the shooting.

