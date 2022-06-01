Wounded store worker wrestles gun from accused robber and shoots him, Maryland cops say

An attempted robbery was thwarted in Maryland when a pair of employees fought back against an armed suspect, according to Baltimore police.

The incident started when a customer walked into a Metro PCS store on Baltimore’s east side around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, the Baltimore Police Department said in a news release.

The man asked for customer service, but after the employees explained that they couldn’t help him, he left — returning moments later with a gun in hand.

Now armed, the customer “announced” he was robbing the store, police said.

One of the workers moved in on the suspect and tried to disarm him, according to the release. The gun went off during the struggle, striking the other employee in the leg.

The pistol fell to the floor and the wounded employee grabbed it and shot the suspect in the abdomen.

Police were called and the suspect was taken to a hospital, according to the release. He was arrested on charges of attempted armed robbery, reckless endangerment, and “various handgun violations.”

Four armed intruders broke into Indiana home — but just two survived, police say

Bear charges through window and attacks couple inside their home, Wisconsin cops say

Highway shootout between rival motorcycle gangs injures 7, Nevada police say

Trooper fatally shoots armed driver at traffic stop in North Carolina, state reports