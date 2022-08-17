Wounded taxi driver trades gunfire with motorist in road rage shooting, MO cops say

A man behind the wheel of an SUV opened fire on a taxi driver, and the wounded driver fired back, according to Missouri police.

The violent road rage incident started with an argument between the taxi driver and a man in a Dodge Durango, around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 15, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.

The men exchanged heated words near an intersection northwest of downtown St. Louis, police said. The Durango drove away, but quickly made a U-turn and headed back toward the taxi.

As the vehicles neared, the driver of the SUV fired several shots at the taxi, hitting the driver once in the forearm, according to police. The taxi driver returned fire.

Investigators don’t believe the suspect was hit.

The SUV left the scene and the taxi driver was taken to a hospital in stable condition, the release said.

An investigation is underway.

