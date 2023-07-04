Wounded toddler found with 2 adults shot to death in home, North Carolina cops say

Two adults were killed and a 3-year-old was wounded when gunfire erupted at a home in Greensboro, North Carolina, police say.

Greensboro police investigators are calling the incident a homicide but have not released details of a suspect.

The wounded boy was listed in stable condition at a hospital Tuesday, July 4, police said in a news release.

The shooting happened at about 11:15 p.m. Monday, July 3, in a neighborhood of single-family homes along Blackmoor Road, officials said.

Police arrived to find three victims with gunshot wounds, including Theressa Little Johnson, 66, and Chestani Elizabeth Jones, 21, officials said. Both women died, officials said.

An investigation is ongoing. Police did not release details of the boy’s relationship to the two adults.

Greensboro is about 92 miles northeast of Charlotte.

