Wounded Wadena deputy released from hospital

Brian Hansel, Fergus Falls Daily Journal, Minn.
·1 min read

Mar. 1—The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is continuing its investigation of the officer-involved shooting that happened on Saturday night in North Germany Township, during which four people were shot.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m., according to dispatch audio.

The names of the two people who died during the incident will be released once autopsies have been completed and families have been notified.

The Wadena County Sheriff's Office deputy who was shot during the incident was released from the hospital on Sunday afternoon and is recovering at home.

The deputy and the Sebeka police officer who was shot in the vest will be identified once the BCA has completed initial interviews.

The Wadena County Sheriff's Office released information about the incident early Sunday.

The BCA will determine whether the incident was captured on dash cameras and body cameras.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings without recommendation to the Wadena County Attorney's Office for review.

This is the third fatal shooting involving law enforcement in Minnesota in the last week.

David Conwell, 37, of Duluth was fatally shot by police Friday after a daylong standoff with law enforcement during which he fatally shot a police K-9.

And a man was shot to death by police after a 40-mile highway pursuit through Anoka and Isanti counties last weekend. A second man was charged Tuesday in that case, in which a police K-9 was also wounded by gunfire.

