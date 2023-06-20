Wounds remain raw over bail reform as talks stall

Jun. 19—CONCORD — The raw political wounds left over from House-Senate infighting about bail reform continued to fester Monday as legislative negotiators made no progress during a first day of talks.

Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, and Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester teamed together to attach a bail reform bill to an unrelated measure expanding health care providers prescribing of medical marijuana for eligible patients (HB 610).

The legislation spelled out a dozen violent crimes or crimes against children for which bail would not be immediately available (SB 252). Under the bill, police would detain those arrested for those crimes until they could have a hearing before a judge.

Bradley told House negotiators that there would be no compromise unless the House drops its opposition to bail reform.

On three occasions in the past four years, the Senate has passed changes to a bail reform law Gov. Chris Sununu signed during his first term. Each time the House has turned the effort aside.

"Those of us who supported the bill in 2018 were told that violent criminals were not going to be let out and that was wrong, patently wrong, and everybody in this room knew that was wrong," Bradley said.

"Quite frankly you guys haven't even tried to pass it and we are frustrated."

State Rep. Erica Layon, R-Derry, who is chair of the negotiating panel, said it would be "an exercise in futility at best" to bring the Senate's bail reform proposal to the full House for an up or down vote.

"This is a sticking point for the House; it's not going to pass with this in it," Layon said.

Comprehensive package sought

House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee Chairman Terry Roy, R-Deerfield, said his panel has retained a variety of bills on this topic to come up with a comprehensive package that will come to the full House for a vote early in the 2024 legislative session.

Rep. Lucy Weber, D-Walpole, said many House members from both parties believe removing this early bail option would most hurt minority offenders.

"As much as this goes to judges instead of bail commissioners which is better, the accusation of major crimes ... tends to fall on certain groups of our citizenry than others and I know that is a concern in the House about this," Weber said.

The House voted, 194-175, to create a conference committee and Weber said the opposition was about the bail provisions.

Senate Majority Leader Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, pointed out the Senate backed the latest bill, 21-3.

"How many times does this have to happen before this legislative body decides we have had enough and we are going to do something about it?" Carson asked rhetorically.

Mayors and police chiefs from several cities have lobbied the Legislature to make this change and Sununu has endorsed the concept of making further changes.

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire and other judicial advocates insist bail reform has worked as intended and violent crime went down in the state since its adoption.

Hoping this would help win over the House, the Senate added to the bill an initiative Roy championed to create a database so judges could know in real time whether any offender was out on bail for another crime at the time of the recent arrest.

Bradley said this technology upgrade would cost $1.75 million to achieve, $1 million for the court system and $750,000 for the Department of Safety.

At Bradley's urging, Roy agreed to huddle with House Republican and Democratic leaders to see if there was some alternative to the state's bail laws acceptable to the House.

The committee next meets Wednesday morning, the day before it must either approve a compromise or publicly confirm it is at an impasse.

klandrigan@unionleader.com