'Wow they are going to arrest me': Donald Trump's final message before court

President Donald Trump arrives at New York Criminal Court - John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Donald Trump has lashed out at his “surreal” arrest in New York writing on social media: "WOW, they are going to ARREST ME".

On his journey to Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on Friday he used his social media channel, Truth Social, to protest at the decision to press charges.

He wrote: “Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!”

Prosecutors have indicted the former president over alleged hush money payment to a porn star during his 2016 campaign.

Earlier in the day Mr Trump described the choice of Manhattan for the location of the hearing as “very unfair”, complaining that in some areas only one per cent of voters had supported the Republicans.

He arrived at court in an eight-car motorcade that took him from Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan through to the courthouse in about 15 minutes.

Wearing his signature dark suit and red tie, Mr Trump turned and waved to crowds outside the building before heading inside to be fingerprinted and processed - an extraordinary moment in US history.

More to come.