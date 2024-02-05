'Wow!': NBC's Kristen Welker Shocked By New 'Truly Stunning' Biden-Trump Poll

NBC News’ Kristen Welker on Sunday’s broadcast of “Meet The Press” expressed her surprise at new polling over a potential 2024 election between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

They involved “some truly stunning numbers,” she told colleague Steve Kornacki.

“They really are,” Kornacki agreed. “When you ask folks, ‘Hey, if it’s the general election and it’s Trump versus Biden,’ in our poll, Donald Trump now leads Joe Biden by five points. Compare that to the last time we pulled back in November. Trump was ahead then, but it was only by two points.”

“It’s even more significant when you look at it this way,” he added. “Over time, we have been testing for five years now, going back to 2019. A Biden-Trump match-up. Remember 2019, 2020 Joe Biden led. He led big in every single one of our polls. For the first time in November, Donald Trump pulled ahead in our poll. And now, at five points, this is the biggest lead NBC has ever had in 16 polls for Donald Trump over Joe Biden.”

Biden’s approval rating was now 37% in favor and 60% disapproved, Kornacki noted.

It’s “the lowest approval rating since former President George W. Bush’s second term,” said Welker.

On voters’ confidence over handling of the U.S. economy, Kornecki pointed to Trump’s 55% rating to Biden’s 33%.

Wow,” said Welker.

