'Wow your neighbors': Local police auction off unique items in time for holidays

The holiday rush is on to find the perfect present for under the tree.

For those who celebrate, these final days leading up to Christmas are full of tracking online purchases and running out to busy shopping centers for last-minute items. Luckily there are several unique gifts up for grabs, all thanks to an unlikely source: the local police department.

"Speeding cars in your neighborhood? Here is an opportunity to bid on our old speed trailer! Wow, your neighbors, be the talk of the street and help make your community safer," Webster Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The department put a 2007 Kustom Signal Speed Trailer up for auction in early December, with a starting bid of just $100. As for how well it works? The department isn't so sure.

"It functioned fine the last time it was used but would not power up; it might just need batteries," the listing reads.

The speed trailer is just the latest item to hit the auction block from Webster.

"We have utilized this site numerous times with great success over the past few years," said Webster police Chief Michael Shaw. "We've auctioned off everything from old cruisers, to boats, to ink cartridges."

The money earned from the auctions goes into the department's general fund.

Webster is just one of the local communities doing some early "spring cleaning" and auctioning off items on MuniciBid, an online auction platform for government agencies, schools, authorities and utilities.

The Town of Upton is auctioning off four spools of optic cable, with the suggestion they'd make excellent tables. With a starting bid of just $5, each spool has an undisclosed amount of cable remaining.

Aside from the spools of cable, the town recently put a complete quick-attach mount for large heavy-duty plows on the site, also with a starting bid of $5. The item was taken off of a Frink 11-foot plow and allows "for drive in hook-up of plow without the need to use pins."

The attach-mount also comes complete with ears, a latching pivot plate and steel plate.

In Bolton, the Nashoba Regional School District auctioned off a Turf Ranger Exmark, with a starting bid of $500. While the machine ran well when the school placed it in storage, that was several years ago.

"It will require a little TLC," the listing reads.

But that didn't stop bidders. The item sold for $1,700 after getting nearly two dozen bids.

Meantime, the Grafton Water District offered up 2015 GMC Sierra with an 8-foot plow. The truck started at $20,000 and is equipped with a 6.0 V8 Gas engine. The water district said it drives just fine and has "no issues with (the) undercarriage or manifold or check engine lights."

It sold for $25,200 on Wednesday after receiving 36 bids.

Notable items to have hit MuniciBid in the past include a DNA analyzer sold by the University of Massachusetts of Amherst for a whopping $82,500, back in 2018.

The Town of Athol actually sold a former elementary school building on the site for $39,100.00 in 2016.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Local police departments auction off unique wares ahead of holidays