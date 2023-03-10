WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 to Be the Flagship Large-Scale Web3 Event in APAC

After successful editions in Dubai, UAE, and Lisbon, Portugal, WOW Summit Hong Kong will become a flagship full-scale Web3 event in the APAC region in 2023, along with General Partner OKX. The conference will host over 5000 attendees on March 29-30 at a world-class venue AsiaWorld-Expo. WOW Hong Kong is supported by government institutions – Invest Hong Kong and Hong Kong Tourism Board – and will be co-hosted by the well-known blockchain ecosystem players – Uvecon.VC, MaGESpire, organized by GuyWay, and powered by Market Making Pro. The founder of MaGESpire, Bowie Lau, is one of the biggest Web3 names in Hong Kong by Tatler Asia.

“Thrilled and excited to return to the Web3 arena as a co-host of the blockbuster WOW Summit 2023, Hong Kong edition, one of the biggest and the brightest Web3 conferences in the APAC region, filled with thought leaders, trailblazers, and industry experts looking to shape the future of the industry. Hong Kong, as the home ground to the world’s largest Web3 Gaming and Metaverse players, has always treaded with cautious optimism when it comes to crypto and Web3 and largely avoided the fallout of the Crypto Winter. But with an increasingly supportive regulatory stance and the open embrace of Metaverse, Hong Kong is positioned well to re-claim its leadership in the Web3 space!” said Bowie Lau, the founder of MaGESpire.

The General Partner of WOW Hong Kong – OKX – is a world-leading technology company building the future of Web3 and known for having a reliable crypto trading platform for investors and professional traders. OKX’s crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume. In line with its commitment to transparency and security, the company publishes the Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

“OKX is pleased to serve as the General Partner of WOW Hong Kong, which will be a showcase and celebration of how Web3 and crypto are shaping our world,” said Lennix Lai, Managing Director of Financial Markets at OKX. “The Web3 community in Hong Kong is as vibrant as ever, perhaps less visible in recent years. That’s going to change quickly thanks to events like WOW Hong Kong, which will propel Hong Kong’s Web3 industry to the forefront once again by bringing leaders of all stripes together.”

Hong Kong is made for tech gatherings, and Web3 is booming here. Top industry leaders, developers, startups, VCs, funds, corporates, and creators will gather at WOW HK to discuss the hottest topics in the space, network, and harness new business opportunities. Leading companies like Amazon Web Services (AWS), First Digital, Newman Capital, Animoca Brands, First Digital, Flowdesk, Custonomy, AntAlpha, Brinc, OLN, and others are among the event’s partners. Reputable Tier 1 and Tier 2 publications eagerly support WOW HK as media partners as well. In addition, BeInCrypto and China Daily are among the Premium Media Partners, and Cointelegraph is a General Media Partner.

WOW Summit Hong Kong is the first full-scale Web3 event since the city’s reopening after Covid. Attendees can expect the talks and fireside chats on the Web2-to-Web3 transition and the future of the internet, blockchain adoption, real assets tokenization, NFT and Metaverse use cases, CBDC, regulations, and more. Renowned speakers, such as Yat Siu (Co-Founder & Executive Chairman at Animoca Brands), Lennix Lai (MD of Global Institutional at OKX), Sebastien Borget (Co-founder & COO at Sandbox), Lucy Gazmararian (Founder & Managing Partner at Token Bay Capital), WhaleShark (Founder at WHALE and E1337), Dave Chapman (Executive Director at BC Group), Angelina A. Kwan (CEO at Stratford Finance Limited), Duncan Wong (CEO at CryptoBLK) among others, will break the talks on the stage.

Talented artists from across the globe will present their work at the NFT and Digital Art Exhibition. In addition, startups building in Web3 will have a chance to participate in a startup competition, pitch in front of well-known funds, VCs, and corporate partners, and get grants worth around $100K for the development of their projects.

“The transition from Web2 to Web3, from centralized services to decentralized, is happening now despite the global recession, crypto winter, and uncertainty. Technological progress is unstoppable. Data privacy, end-user data ownership, access to financial products for the unbanked, digital property rights, new tools for customer loyalty management, DAO, and metaverse development – these are the trends of the third decade of the 21st century. Hong Kong has reopened its borders and introduced a new vision on Web3 and virtual assets, welcoming tech companies from all over the world. I’m excited to bring WOW Summit here to boost the transition to Web3; WOW things will happen here!” said Ivan V. Ivanov, CEO of WOW Summit, Partner of UVECON.VC.

March 29-30 is perfect timing for WOW Hong Kong, as it will happen between two other popular events – Art Basel HK and Hong Kong Sevens, when the city will buzz and crave more entertainment. Besides the conference, several side events will offer more casual networking throughout the week and will be announced on the WOW Summit’s website. WOW Summit HK promises to be extraordinary and accommodate dozens of top Web3 companies, partners, publishing houses, VCs, speakers, and influencers. It is a must-visit Web3 event in 2023 for the global change-makers building a new world.