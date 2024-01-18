Wow! How tall is Barron Trump? Compare his height with other celebrities

The Florida funeral for Amalija Knavs, mother to Melania Trump and grandmother to Barron Trump, began Thursday morning with the former first lady, her father Viktor Knavs, Barron, former President Donald Trump in attendance.

Palm Beach County residents were warned to avoid the area around the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, located a few miles north of Trump's Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club.

Donald, Melania and Barron Trump were joined at the church by friends and family, including Donald Trump’s daughters Ivanka and Tiffany, and their spouses, Jared Kushner and Michael Boulos. His sons, Don Jr. and Eric, also attended with their partners, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lara Trump.

Republican Sens. Rick Scott of Florida and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina also attended the service.

Amalija Knavs died Jan. 9 at age 78 after an undisclosed illness.

How tall is Barron Trump?

Viktor Knavs (from left), Melania Trump, Barron Trump, former President Donald Trump and Bethesda-by-the-Sea Rector the Rev. Tim Schenck await the arrival of the casket of Amalija Knavs at the church on Thursday.

As family members stood outside the church after the funeral, it was obvious how tall Barron Trump has grown since Donald Trump entered the political arena before winning the presidency in November 2016.

At 17, Barron is now 6 feet 7 inches tall. He was born March 20, 2006.

Donald Trump jokes about how Barron got so tall

During a speech after his caucus victory in Iowa, Trump said Amalija Knavs and her husband, Viktor, were "great parents to all of us, but especially Barron.

"Boy did she take care of Barron. That's how he got so tall. He only ate her food," Donald Trump said.

Barron Trump at 11 as he and Melania move into White House

President Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump arrive at the White House June 11, 2017 in Washington, DC..

First lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump, the youngest Trump child, arrived to spend their first night as official residents of the White House in June 2017, almost five months after President Trump was inaugurated.

How tall is former president Donald J. Trump and his wife, Melania?

Donald Trump is 6 feet 3 inches, although some reports say he's actually 6 feet 2 inches tall. Melania Trump is 5 feet 11 inches tall.

