Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades Refreshes Menu, Adds Lunch Options

Gourmet Lemonade Stand Brings Tropical Flavors to Mainland This Winter

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade (Wow Wow) is launching a refreshed menu, available now at select locations and all mainland restaurants on November 30. While customers' favorite lemonades, acai bowls and avocado toasts will still be available, the fast-casual franchise is pleased to add more delectable and substantial lunch options.

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade logo (PRNewsfoto/Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade)
The Phoenix-based gourmet lemonade stand took in feedback from its franchisees, customer base and team members to engineer a great tasting and sustainable menu. One thing CEO Tim Weiderhoft kept hearing was a desire for more substantial lunch options to pair with the restaurant's mouthwatering lemonades. After several taste tests and plenty of time spent in the kitchen, the Wow Wow team has added grain bowls and flatbread sandwiches to its food menu. Those bowls and sandwiches include:

  • Cobb Grain Bowl: Mixed greens & romaine, avocado, hardboiled egg, cucumber, tomato, red & white quinoa, and lime vinaigrette.

  • Island Berry Grain Bowl: Mixed greens & romaine, blueberry, strawberry, coconut chips, hummus, red & white quinoa, hemp seeds, blueberry pomegranate vinaigrette.

  • Black Lava Flatbread Sandwich: Hummus, cucumber, tomato, micro greens, black lava salt, and lime.

  • Almond Berry Flatbread Sandwich: Almond butter, strawberry, honey, and hemp seeds.

"Our customers, franchisees and team members are all fanatics for our acai bowls and lemonades, but we kept hearing that they want more food options when they come in. Our refreshed menu allows Wow Wow to continue serving delicious, fresh, Island-inspired food for all ages," said Weiderhoft. "The Almond Berry Flatbread Sandwich is our version of a PB&J that you'll fall in love with at any age."

In addition to the new healthy bites, Wow Wow is permanently adding two former fan-favorite limited time lemonades to the menu year-round: The Butterfly Mojito Lemonade and Mango Colada Lemonade. It's also expanding its bowl offerings with trending options like the Tropikale Bowl, Kings Bowl and Avobowl. Ingredients of the new bowls are:

  • Tropikale Bowl: Made with coconut water, banana, pineapple, kale, date, coconut butter and topped with banana, pineapple, coconut chips, and honey.

  • Kings Bowl: The base is made with coconut milk, acai, banana, strawberry, blueberry, and coconut peanut butter. Then topped with banana, coconut chips, cacao nibs, and honey.

  • Avobowl: The base is made with coconut milk, banana, avocado, date, coconut peanut butter, cacao, and coconut. The bowl is topped with banana, coconut chips, cacao nibs, and honey.

On top of the new menu items, Wow Wow has worked to make the in-restaurant menu boards easier for every customer to decipher. Additionally, Wow Wow is continuing its core values of reduce, reuse and refill by showcasing its Aloha Jars and Growler options.

About Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades:
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades offers fresh, all-natural Hawaiian lemonades and smoothies and a food menu consisting of acai bowls, grain bowls, flatbread sandwiches, and multigrain avocado and nut butter toasts. The fast-casual restaurant was founded in Hawaii in 2012. It quickly gained in popularity and grew from the stand to a trailer, then opened its first brick and mortar location on Maui in 2014. The fast casual restaurant opened its first franchised location in 2017. Today it has a total of eight lemonade stands domestically and two internationally and was named to Fast Casual's "20 Brands to Watch" list in 2020. For more information, please contact the franchisor at aloha@wwlem.com and visit their website at www.wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com.

Media Contact: Jessica Konstantelos, Fishman PR, jkonstantelos@fishmanpr.com, 847-945-1300

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wow-wow-hawaiian-lemonades-refreshes-menu-adds-lunch-options-301181232.html

SOURCE Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade

