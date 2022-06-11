WPB hedge fund manager headed to prison over $6.8M Paycheck Protection Program fraud

A 35-year-old part-time West Palm Beach resident this week was sentenced to four years in prison after admitting he lied to get $6.8 million from a federal program designed to help businesses and their employees survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gregory Blotnick, who launched a New York hedge fund in 2019 after he left Citadel Securities, submitted 21 phony applications for loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, federal prosecutors in New Jersey said.

Despite records that showed his various investment companies had no employees, Blotnick claimed he had as many as 25 workers who were paid a total of $155,000 a month, according to court records.

Blotnick ultimately got $4.6 million from lenders. He lost $3 million of it by making bad investments in the stock market, prosecutors said. He pleaded guilty in October to charges of money laundering and wire fraud.

In addition to prison time, U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti ordered Blotnick to pay $4.6 million in restitution.

Blotnick, who split his time between New York and West Palm Beach, is one of several South Florida residents who have been charged with defrauding the PPP program.

Barry Jay Wolf of Boca Raton in November was sentenced to 27 months in prison and ordered to repay the nearly $543,000 he got after submitting bogus loan applications. Oscar Smith, a 42-year-old Royal Palm Beach political consultant, was recently charged with bilking the program out of $212,500.

Part of the CARES Act, the program offered low-interest loans to businesses that were hard-hit by the pandemic. The loans were forgiven if the money was used within a certain time period and a sizable percentage was used to pay workers.

