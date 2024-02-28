WPD seeks missing teen

Feb. 28—The Washington Police Department is looking for help in locating a missing teen. Emylee Christie, 16, was last seen on Feb. 22. She was reportedly leaving the area with an individual in a smaller sized tan or gold vehicle.

"Right now, we are working a few different things, just waiting for some stuff process-wise. The biggest thing right now is that we are just trying to locate her and make sure she is OK," said Washington Assistant Police Chief Dan Christie. "There is no suspicion of foul-play or anything like that. Given her age, we are just concerned. We would like for her to make contact."

Christie was not prone to just running off.

"To my knowledge this was unusual," said Christie. "We think and have reason to believe she is either still in the community or in one of the surrounding communities. We would like for her to reach out to her friends or family and let everyone know she is OK. Meanwhile, we will continue to work on it on our end."

Authorities say that while foul play is not suspected, officers are still concerned that the teen could find herself in a bad situation.

"As a teen, you sometimes don't know where you will end up," he said. "Sometimes you can get in a situation where it is not what you were thinking it would be. We just want to make sure she is safe."

Police are also asking for the public's help. If anyone knows the location of Emylee Christie they are asked to contact Washington Police at 812-254-1060, or they can reach out to Detective Stacy Reese at stacy.reese@washingtonin.us.