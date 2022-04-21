WPD's Operation Ice Melt results in arrests of suspected drug traffickers, others

Apr. 21—WILLIAMSBURG — Over a dozen Whitley County residents were arrested in a drug roundup Wednesday as Williamsburg Police Department executed Operation Ice Melt.

Williamsburg Police Department organized and accomplished, with the help of Whitley County Sheriff's Department and some Whitley County constables, the operation which started around 6 a.m. with nearly 20 officers in tow.

The officers were seeking 14 suspects who they had been investigating for about three months. The investigations were led by Officer Chad Foley and Officer Dorman Patrick Jr.

Law enforcement first worked together to go to three locations at the same time, which resulted in two arrests. After another group effort at another location was successful in one arrest, officers split up to cover the other suspected locations for the wanted individuals.

Williamsburg Police Department officers explained the first locations included people who are notorious for running, so they wanted to cover the locations from all sides.

Nine arrested Wednesday were those suspects being investigated. Additional suspects were arrested on other charges and contraband found at the various locations.

Those arrested were:

Karen Lawson, 51, of Emby Moses Road, was arrested for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — oxycodone.

Ashley Rains, 28, of Savoy Clear Creek Road, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — meth.

Erica Privett, 35, of Buck Creek Road, was charged with first-degree complicity to trafficking in a controlled substance — meth and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — meth.

Erica Smith, 33, of Buck Creek Road, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance — heroin, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and third-degree possession of a controlled substance — drug unspecified.

Andy Lewis, 45, of West Main Street-Smith Lane, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — meth.

Dewane Chambers, 41, of Keswick Road, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — meth.

Amber Woolum-Powers, 42, of Tackett Creek Road, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — meth.

JC Tyler White, 25, of Savoy Clear Creek Road, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — meth.

Tammy Carter, of North Sixth Street, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance — meth.

Rodney Vanover, 24, of Cemetery Road, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for a charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property under $500 while officers were attempting to locate a drug trafficking suspect.

Tiffany Powers-Mouser, 26, of Ken Hyden Road, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant for violation of an EPO while officers were attempting to locate a drug trafficking suspect.

William Mouser, 28, of Ken Hyden Road, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant or violation of an EPO while officers were attempting to locate a drug trafficking suspect.

Judy Harness, 56, of Red Witt Road, was served with a failure to appear warrant while officers were attempting to locate a suspected drug trafficker.

Doc Lawson, of Emby Moses Road, was issued a summons and cited to court for first-degree complicity to trafficking in a controlled substance — oxycodone.

"WPD hopes that a clear message has been sent, that drug traffickers will continue to be sought, apprehended, arrested, and prosecuted," a press release from the department said.

Williamsburg Police Department officers assisting with the investigations and with the operation included K-9 Officer Johnny Fulton, Officer Bryson Lawson, Officer Eddie Cain, Chief Wayne Bird, Deputy Chief Jason Caddell, K-9 Lt. Jim Pool, Lt-Detective Bobby Freeman, Lt. Brandon White, K-9 Sgt. Elijah Hunter, Officer Austyn Weddle, and Officer Brandon Prewitt.

County law enforcement officers assisting in the operation included Deputy Brentley Patrick, Chief Deputy Tim Baker, Sgt. Jonas Saunders, Sheriff Danny Moses, Constable Jim Thornton, Constable Ron "Bubba" Bowling, Constable Lonnie Foley, and Constable Andy Moses.

Commonwealth's Attorney Ronnie Bowling also assisted with the investigations.