WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Operator: Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to WPP Preliminary Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. . Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to hand the conference over to WPP's CEO, Mr. Mark Read. Please go ahead, sir.

Mark Read: Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the WPP 2022 preliminary results presentation. As you know, we now do this as more of a Q&A session. We should take the presentation as read. It's available online, rather than take up your time with that. We thought we could get straight into questions. Maybe I'll make a few preliminary remarks. I'm here with John Rogers, our CFO. So John and I will take your questions. Look, I think we had a good 2022. We grew 6.9% in the year. A respectable or more than respectable Q4, 6.4%, perhaps somewhat better than we'd expected after a somewhat softer Q3, but that was in part driven by comparatives. But I think the momentum we had for the year carried into Q4, and I think you'll see some of that momentum carry into next year through our guidance.

We had a very broad-based performance. Our Integrated Agencies is up 6.9%, with a 3-year growth of 9.5%. Strong performance in GroupM, Ogilvy, AKQA, Hogarth. our PR businesses were up 8.2% like-for-like with a strong performance, particularly from Hill+Knowlton, and our Specialist Agencies is up 5.6%. So functionally, we grew strongly across all our functions. And regionally as well, North America, up 6.6%, U.K. up 7.6%. I've called out particularly resilient Western Continental Europe at 5.5% and Asia Pacific, rest of the world, up 8% last year. So a broad-based performance across services and regions, a strong competitive performance from leading at Cannes to a new business number close to $6 billion. We continue to invest in the business.

And we talked a lot on the call about the impact of AI on our industry mix against the fundamentals. Our transformation savings are ahead of plan, and we're on track to deliver the GBP 70 million of savings by 2025. And then lastly, our guidance. So our guidance for like-for-like revenue of passing cost is 3% to 5%, and headline operating margin of around 15%. And I think that's based on conversations that we have with clients, what they're telling us, what they intend to spend for the year, really driven by their continued desire to invest in their business and invest in brands. I think in part also driven by the complexity of the environment and the new media opportunities available to them on platforms like Netflix and TikTok and retail media platforms, as well as the transformation in WPP's business and expansion we've made in new areas around data, technology and e-commerce.

So in short, I think we had a good year. We're going into this year, I would say, confident in our guidance. It is a little bit softer than 2022, but I think that's what one would expect. And it's significantly ahead of analyst expectations certainly at the end of last year. So with that as an introduction, why don't we open it up for questions. And John and I will take those as people have them.

Operator: . We will now take our question from Tim Nollen from Macquarie.

Timothy Nollen: I did read the transcript from your meeting this morning in London, and I noticed a lot of very specific detailed numbers questions. So I'll spare you those this time and ask you instead two much broader, big-picture question. Firstly, Mark, you did mention AI and ChatGPT in your opening remarks. And I wanted to follow up on that and ask. I understand the role of these generative search functions in terms of creating ad copy and so forth. But my question is more, how might the search market change if Bing is to gain share over Google given these changes in search? And how might that affect ad spending in general, given how big search is in terms of total advertising spending? I wonder if we're at the cusp of the sea change and much more than just who wins the search wars, but how this might change the overall ad market, if that's not too dramatic a statement. Maybe let's go with that and then I'll ask my second question, if that's okay.

Mark Read: Yes. Look, I think that it's too early to say. But if we had to hesitate a view we discussed it a lot internally is -- I think people go to search for a number of reasons, don't they? And some of those -- most of those reasons is to answer direct questions or to find out information or to book a claim ticket or find a holiday destiny-- there's many, many reasons people go to search. And you sometimes get vertical search engine. So Amazon have carved off a portion of search around sort of some subsegment of products. And sometimes you might go in search in Twitter to see what's happened in the last 5 minutes that hasn't happened in -- that wouldn't be on Google in that period of time. So I don't think that -- certainly, what I've seen from some of these generative AI engines is going to, by any means, replace like 100% or match 100% of what Google does, nor is it going to necessarily lead to a better answer.

I asked it to write my bio and it came out with quite a large number of factual inaccuracies, upgraded my university, et cetera, et cetera. So that's not to say that it won't have significant changes over time. But I don't think there's going to be a dramatic shift in a very short period of time in what goes on in search. So as the engines get better and as they understand what's true and not true, and the question is, can they understand what's true and not true, we'll see different impacts. But I don't think that there's a sort of -- there's so many different segmentations of search and questions you get through that search query box. I think it's hard to say that suddenly in every category, one search engine versus another is going to be particularly more impactful.

And I think all of the major technology comes investing significantly in AI. So I think we have to sort of wait to see. Now from our perspective, it sort of really doesn't matter which one does better or worse. So I don't think it impacts WPP directly. If anything, more competition is better for us and better for our clients. So that's kind of how -- I think we've talked about it.

