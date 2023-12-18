WRAL reporter announces departure after nearly 30 years at the Raleigh news station

Longtime WRAL-TV reporter and podcaster Amanda Lamb has announced her departure from the station, saying her last day will be in early January.

“I am leaving Capitol Broadcasting after almost 30 years. It’s hard to believe that I’ve lived more than half of my life in front of the camera at WRAL,” Lamb shared in a Facebook post Monday morning.

“I have been lucky enough to have multiple chapters already. I have been a television reporter for 35 years. I am also an author of published 12 books. Most recently, I’ve had the opportunity to jump into a brand new field that I am very passionate about, podcasting.

“It’s given me new energy, new relevance and it’s something that I definitely plan to continue. Stay tuned on that front.”

Her last day will be Jan. 2.

Lamb’s history at WRAL

Lamb began her WRAL career in 1994. She’s one of the longest-serving reporters at the station and holds the record for the longest-serving female general assignment reporter, according to her online post.

She began the popular “Go Ask Mom” parenting column in 2010 and has written and produced three investigative podcasts for the station. Most recently, she’s been the main host of WRAL’s Daily Download podcast.

“Two of our most successful podcasts have been largely shaped by Amanda’s influence. What Remains is our most followed podcast, and WRAL Daily Download is our most-downloaded. Our podcast network would not be the success it is without Amanda,” said Anita Normanly, head of podcasting for CBC, in WRAL’s story announcing Lamb’s departure.

Lamb is originally from Pennsylvania and began her time at WRAL after graduating from Duke and Northwestern Universities, working first at television stations in Myrtle Beach and in Maine.

Lamb’s next steps

Lamb will continue living in the Raleigh area and teaching journalism at Meredith College, but she did not announce a next career move.

“I don’t know what’s next, which is both terrifying and thrilling,” Lamb wrote in her Facebook post.

She says she will continue teaching, writing, speaking, podcasting and contributing to WRAL’s blogs.

“Just know that I have appreciated your viewership, your feedback and your kindness over the years. If you would like to continue to follow my journey, I will post updates on my social media. I assure you, there’s another chapter for me that hasn’t been written yet.”

