New WRAL series focuses on murder of Michael Jordan’s father and troubling legal issues

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brooke Cain
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A locally produced documentary series debuting this week presents a detailed account of the murder of James Jordan, father of UNC and NBA basketball star Michael Jordan, and a close look at the problematic investigation that sent two Lumberton men to prison.

Jordan was killed in Lumberton on July 23, 1993, after pulling over on the side of Interstate 95 for a nap during a trip from Wilmington to Charlotte. His badly decomposed body was discovered in a South Carolina swamp 11 days later and cremated as a John Doe.

Larry Demery and Daniel Green, 18 and 19 years old at the time, were arrested and charged with Jordan’s murder. Demery testified that Green pulled the triggered, and Demery got a reduced sentence. Green has always maintained that he helped Demery dispose of Jordan’s body, but that he wasn’t present when Jordan was killed. Demery was granted parole last year (to be released in 2023), but Green is serving a life sentence.

Daniel Green, left, and Larry Demery (center, right, in hat) are surrounded by Robeson County deputies after their 1993 arrests in connection with the murder of James Jordan. At trial, Demery said Green shot and killed Michael Jordan&#x002019;s father during a robbery attempt. Green&#x002019;s attorneys say he deserves a new trial.
Daniel Green, left, and Larry Demery (center, right, in hat) are surrounded by Robeson County deputies after their 1993 arrests in connection with the murder of James Jordan. At trial, Demery said Green shot and killed Michael Jordan’s father during a robbery attempt. Green’s attorneys say he deserves a new trial.

“Moment of Truth,” produced by WRAL/Capitol Broadcasting Co. and distributed by IMDb TV, isn’t your typical true-crime recap of another gruesome murder. The series goes much deeper to provide important context for the area where Jordan’s murder happened and where justice for Jordan’s death was delivered. It examines racial tensions in Robeson County among white people, Black people and Lumbee Indians, as well as the county’s long history of poverty and police corruption.

The series uses crime scene and autopsy photos, archival news footage and a few reenactments, along with new interviews with reporters, investigators, academics and attorneys, to present the story surrounding Jordan’s murder, the details of which are still shrouded in mystery.

But the documentary is as much about the questions surrounding the trial — Green’s conviction in particular — as it is about Jordan, touching only briefly on conspiracy theories about Jordan’s death, and instead focusing on the primary point of the trial: Larry Demery’s version of events vs. Daniel Green’s story of his own involvement.

Christine Mumma, executive director of North Carolina’s Center on Actual Innocence, appears in the documentary to walk viewers through the problems with the state’s case against Green, who speaks in the documentary through interviews with WRAL reporters. Mumma represents Green in his efforts for a new hearing and a chance to prove his innocence.

For balance, Johnson Britt, a former Robeson County District Attorney who prosecuted the case in 1996 — and who is listed as a commissioner on North Carolina’s Innocence Inquiry Commission — gets equal time throughout the series to give his perspective on the trial and his confidence in Green’s guilt.

The polished five-episode series isn’t able to offer any definitive answers to questions of why and how Jordan was murdered, but it raises important questions about whether or not justice for his death was actually served.

How to watch ‘Moment of Truth’

All five parts of the series will be released on IMDb TV on Friday, April 2.

You can watch on the IMDb TV app, which is free with ads, on a mobile device (smartphone or tablet) or on a streaming device such as Amazon Fire Stick or Roku. You can also watch from the IMDb TV website on your computer: imdb.com/tv.

You can also watch IMDb TV through Amazon Prime, without ads. If you have an Amazon Prime account, open the Amazon Prime Video app and go to “Channels” and select IMDb TV.

More on the murder of James Jordan

The Chicago Tribune published “Absence of Answers: The James Jordan Murder,” an in-depth look at Jordan’s murder, in 2018, including the questions raised about how the case and trial were handled. Read at: graphics.chicagotribune.com/james-jordan-murder.

The first season of the podcast “The Score: Behind the Headlines” focused on the murder of James Jordan.

Recommended Stories

  • Injury-hobbled Clippers can't hold back Magic in streak-dissolving loss

    Missing four starters, the Clippers start out strong before fading in a 103-96 loss to the Orlando Magic that ends their six-game winning streak.

  • AP source: VW plans brand-name change to 'Voltswagen' in US

    Volkswagen plans to change its brand name in the United States to “Voltswagen” as its shifts its production increasingly toward electric vehicles and tries to distance itself from an emissions cheating scandal. The company had briefly posted a press release on its website early Monday announcing the brand name change. The premature release comes as VW is taking reservations for the new ID.4 small electric SUV in the U.S. It’s the company’s only new electric model sold in the United States, though there are plans for more, including a nostalgic reprise of the company’s Microbus.

  • NYC detectives union leader: Bail reform emboldens criminal element

    Detectives' Endowment Association president joins 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' to discuss skyrocketing crime in city

  • Why the Miami Dolphins’ draft trades could be an opportunity for the Panthers

    The focus on quarterbacks in this year’s draft could allow a strong player to be available for the Panthers at No. 8.

  • Belgian university city hopes circles will encourage social distancing

    The Belgian city of Ghent has struggled to persuade its large student population to stick to social distancing rules during the pandemic, but the authorities hope they have found a solution at least to keep outside gatherings under control. Ghent mayor Mathias De Clercq said the students themselves had come up with the idea, but stressed that, while Belgian COVID rules limit groups meeting outdoors to four people, it was not mandatory for a group to sit in a circle.

  • Scheifele has 2 goals, assist as Jets beat Flames 5-1

    Mark Scheifele had two goals and an assist and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 Monday night. Nate Thompson, Andrew Copp and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for Winnipeg. Nikolaj Ehlers had three assists and Kyle Connor added two.

  • Game of Thrones stage show to bring Westeros to the West End and Broadway

    The play will depict a pivotal gathering before the events in the novels and the hit TV series.

  • Ariana Grande will take Nick Jonas' seat on 'The Voice' next season

    Ariana Grande is the latest pop star to take a seat on NBC's 'The Voice.' The '7 Rings' singer will replace Nick Jonas as a Season 21 coach.

  • Matt Gaetz blew up FBI extortion case to distract from underage sex report, ex-DOJ official and NYT reporter suggest

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) did not deny Tuesday night that the Justice Department is investigating him for sex trafficking, related to his alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl two years ago, but he did say in a bizarre Fox News interview that the 17-year-old girl does not exist, that he had no sexual relationships with minors, and, oddly, that there are no "pictures of me with child prostitutes." Gaetz also elaborated on his allegation that a former Justice Department official was trying to extort him to make the "horrible sex trafficking allegations against me go away," naming the former official as David McGee, now a lawyer in private practice. McGee told The Daily Beast on Tuesday night that any reports of extortion involving him or his law firm are "completely, totally false," adding, "This is a blatant attempt to distract from the fact that Matt Gaetz is apparently about to be indicted for sex trafficking underage girls." Katie Benner, one of the New York Times reporters who broke the story of the months-old DOJ sex trafficking investigation, told MSNBC Tuesday night that McGee — who she did not identify by name — is not involved in the investigation and suggested Gaetz is trying to deflect attention in a very odd, self-immolating way. "He is basically destroying and blowing up an FBI investigation" into alleged extortion against his family, she noted. Katie Benner says the person named by Matt Gaetz is not involved in the investigation pic.twitter.com/ze13YFy9gp — Acyn (@Acyn) March 31, 2021 Gaetz, 38, got engaged to girlfriend Ginger Luckey in December, but he told Axios earlier Tuesday that "I have definitely, in my single days, provided for women I've dated. You know, I've paid for flights, for hotel rooms. I've been, you know, generous as a partner. I think someone is trying to make that look criminal when it is not." He added that he is "absolutely" confident none of the women were underage. More stories from theweek.comWatch Matt Gaetz keep trying to drag Tucker Carlson into his DOJ investigationJimmy Kimmel points out flaws in the GOP's anti-vaccine passport case, trawls Trump's new websiteKentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacement

  • Woman claims she was 'repeatedly raped' by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in front of her son

    A new alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein has come forward with claims she was repeatedly raped by the financier and Ghislaine Maxwell in front of her son and threatened with being "thrown to the alligators” if she spoke out. The allegations, which were filed against Epstein’s estate last week at the US District Court of the Southern District of Florida, are some of the most recent accusations of abuse made against Ms Maxwell and her former boyfriend. The woman, using a Jane Doe pseudonym to protect her identity, accuses the couple in the civil lawsuit of rape, sex trafficking, sexual abuse, physical assault, physical mutilation, emotional distress, blackmail, intimidation, fraud, deceit and misrepresentation. The fresh claims come as Ms Maxwell was hit with two more charges by prosecutors in New York as they widened the scope of their investigations against the British socialite. Ms Maxwell, 59, has denied the criminal charges. Her attorney, Laura Menninger, did not reply to a request for comment on the latest Doe allegations. Neither did lawyers for Epstein's estate.

  • Tucker Carlson says his interview with Rep. Matt Gaetz about the DOJ's investigation into the lawmaker was 'one of the weirdest interviews I've ever conducted'

    Carlson struggled to make sense of the interview, saying, "I don't think it clarified much" and "I don't quite understand it."

  • Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

    The helmet-wearing Idaho man photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol turned himself in six days later. While buckled in the vehicle delivering him to the Boise jail, Josiah Colt made a video apologizing and expressing shame for storming the building. Jacob Chansley, the self-described QAnon Shaman who posed for photos on the Senate dais while sporting face paint and a furry hat with horns, also lacks the enthusiasm he once showed for the riot.

  • Letters to the Editor: The utter bankruptcy of Derek Chauvin's defense is on full display

    Unable to deny Chauvin's responsibility for George Floyd's death, the only strategy left is to blame the onlookers.

  • Don’t worry if you catch coronavirus when fully vaccinated — it can happen. Here’s why

    Experts call these cases “breakthrough infections.”

  • Jeffrey Epstein threatened to feed a woman he sex-trafficked to alligators if she talked, new lawsuit says

    A new lawsuit says Epstein told a woman he sex-trafficked he'd feed her to alligators and have her son deported if she spoke to authorities.

  • The NFL approves a 17-game season and it means Americans may soon get a holiday on the day after the Super Bowl

    For years, many have argued that the Super Bowl, or the day after the Super Bowl, should be a holiday, and with a 17-game schedule, it could happen.

  • Britney Spears says she 'cried for two weeks' after documentary about her career

    Britney Spears said she "cried for two weeks" after being embarrassed by a high-profile documentary that explored her career. Framing Britney Spears premiered in February and examined her meteoric rise to the summit of pop music and subsequent fall. It looked at her mental health struggles from the mid-2000s, her treatment at the hands of the tabloid media and the conservatorship that has overseen her finances and personal affairs since 2008. While Spears, 39, had previous indirectly addressed the series, she has now said "I didn't watch the documentary" but what she has seen of it left her "embarrassed by the light they put me in". She said: "I cried for two weeks," adding, "and well ... I still cry sometimes." The statement, shared on Instagram, was accompanied by a video of the pop star dancing to the Aerosmith song Crazy. She tagged singer Steven Tyler.

  • Don’t worry if you catch coronavirus when fully vaccinated — it can happen. Here’s why

    Experts call these cases “breakthrough infections.”

  • The coronavirus likely traveled 800 miles to Wuhan from farms that breed wild animals for food, a WHO report found

    WHO experts investigating the coronavirus' origins think it jumped from bats to an animal species like minks or pangolins before infecting people.

  • Sharon Stone says she paid Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Quick and the Dead' salary because the studio didn't want to hire him

    At the time, Leonardo DiCaprio was just starting his career and had yet to star in "Titanic" or "Romeo and Juliet."