The Wrangler Rubicon Helped Me Start to Understand This Whole Jeep Thing

From Popular Mechanics

Over the last few years I grew to dislike the Jeep Wrangler. Everyone has a car or truck they hate, and the Wrangler was mine.

I admit that this isn’t totally rational, but I live in New York, where most commuter Wranglers are kitted out with absurd wheels, angry-eye headlight covers, ridiculous bull bars, and blinding LED lights. None seem to go off road. The previous-generation, the JK, is, frankly, an awful car to drive that isn’t particularly good looking, and somehow incredibly expensive.

But a few months ago, I saw a new two-door JL Wrangler Rubicon street parked, and to my shock and horror, I thought it was pretty good looking. I realized it might be time to challenge my prejudices, and so did R&T Editor-In-Chief Travis Okulski. When Jeep sent a two-door Rubicon to our office, he assigned it to me for the week.



On the drive home, I was struck by how nice the Wrangler’s interior is. The JK's interior was good for 2006, but it didn't age well, setting the bar low, but by any standard, the JL’s is really great. Everything feels well put together, and Fiat Chrysler’s uConnect infotainment system remains one of the most intuitive, full-featured on the market. I also love the incredibly shallow dash, which puts the driver super close to the windshield for a great view out. It’s a refreshing change of pace from the wide dashboards endemic of so many modern cars-only the Mercedes G-Wagen can match the Wrangler today.

Photo credit: Jeep More

The driving experience is still pretty old-school. It’s what you’d expect from a truck that retains a solid front-axle. The steering is slow and doesn’t provide much sense of what’s happening at the front end, requiring lots of minor corrective inputs. I don’t really care much, though. It’s part of the charm.

And that’s the word I kept coming back to-charm. Many modern cars and crossovers are so competent, they tend to feel homogenous. The driving experience is perfectly fine, but totally forgettable. The Wrangler is different. It won’t let you forget that you’re driving something that, at its core, is a specialized piece of equipment.

After that first drive, I texted R&T’s biggest Jeep enthusiast, deputy editor Bob Sorokanich, that I was starting to get it. There’s a real appeal in using one of these things as if it’s a normal car.

I’m a sucker for bright colors, like my tester’s Punk’n metallic, but no matter the hue, the JL Wrangler is a great design. Those bigger headlights, indenting into the iconic seven-slat grille, and the LED running lights on the fenders dramatically alter the proportions on an icon. It's the definition of handsome.

The Wrangler looks best as a two-door. While the four-door and Gladiator pick-up are a lot more practical, the Wrangler is really meant to have a short wheelbase. With big knobby tires, it looks like a goofy orange bulldog.

Photo credit: Chris Perkins More