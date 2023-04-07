‘And that’s a wrap.’ Blair Green announces the end of her Kentucky basketball career.

Blair Green, one of Kentucky women’s basketball’s most beloved players, has announced she won’t be returning for another season. She graduated with degrees in kinesiology and human communications in 2022 and is currently pursuing a high performance training certificate.

“And that’s a wrap BBN,” Green wrote in her social media post. “THANK YOU for all your love and support! I’m sure I’ll have a sappy post here soon, but for now ... this Kentucky girl loves you more than you know.”

The fifth-year senior had one additional year of eligibility available she will not be using that resulted from her missing the 2021-22 season because of a ruptured Achilles.

Green, from Harlan County, committed to the Wildcats when Matthew Mitchell was still at the helm. Over the course of her four active seasons with the Cats, she averaged 6.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 21.3 minutes per game.

This season, Green delivered the best numbers of her career with 7.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 28.1 minutes per game.

“I remember being a freshman,” Green said ahead of Senior Day. “And the seniors telling me it goes by so quick. When you’re a freshman, and the season feels so long. And you’re just going through so many highs and lows you’re like ‘this is gonna be the longest four years of my life!’ But really, when you look back, it went by so fast.

“I just look back and I don’t really see all the lows. I see all the highs that came out of all the relationships I made, all the things I’ve learned that will carry me to whatever I do next and built me into the person I am today through resilience and just being tough. I’ve made so many memories here, and just celebrating my teammates, the bond I’ve had over the years. Those special little moments that really come together. And those wins, when you’re down and you fight back. That’s really the things that I remember.”

At Harlan County, Green was a Herald-Leader first-team all-state selection her senior year, when she was also a finalist for Miss Basketball, a McDonald’s All-American nominee and led the Lady Black Bears to the Sweet 16 state tournament.

Her first season at Kentucky, league coaches named Green to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Team in 2019. Green was also named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll each year from 2019-22.

Green also leaves the University of Kentucky with two rings: the first, a 2022 SEC championship ring following the program’s first conference tournament title since 1982. And the second, an engagement ring from UK men’s basketball guard CJ Fredrick, who proposed to Green over Christmas break.

Passionate about helping others, Green earned a spot on the 2023 Community Service Team following a significant effort to give back. Green has donated more than 80 hours of community service over the course of her UK career. In response to a summer of flood devastation to her home of Eastern Kentucky, Green created the “606 Camp” in order to raise money and donate resources to flood victims in her home area code, and worked alongside Samaritan’s Feet International to wash and fit children’s feet for new shoes.

“For her,” UK head coach Kyra Elzy said ahead of Senior Day. “To want to wear the Kentucky jersey, (I’m) forever loyal to her for what she’s brought.”

Green’s departure leaves the UK program down yet another significant guard, following the graduation of leading scorer Robyn Benton, as well as the transfer announcements of both starter Jada Walker and impact freshman Kennedy Cambridge.

Reserves Eniya Russell and Emma King have already announced their return for next season. Breakout transfer Maddie Scherr, as well as freshmen Amiya Jenkins, Cassidy Rowe and Saniah Tyler are expected to return as well.

Blair Green averaged 7.8 points per game this season and finished her UK career with 752 points.

