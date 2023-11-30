That’s a wrap: Why Central Florida was mostly spared during the very busy 2023 hurricane season

Thursday marks the final day of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

For the second straight year, the Sunshine State took another direct hit from a major storm.

In August, Hurricane Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 in Florida’s Big Bend.

Early projections put losses from Idalia between $3 billion and $5 billion.

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: A person rides a kayak through the flooded streets caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: Makatla Ritchter wades through flood waters after having to evacuate her home when the flood waters from Hurricane Idalia inundated it on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area on the Gulf Coast of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: Steve Odom stands on the porch of his home that is surrounded by flood waters caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area on the Gulf Coast of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: People ride an ATV through the flooded streets caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area on the Gulf Coast of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: A person canoes through the flooded streets caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area on the Gulf Coast of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Zeke Pierce rides his paddle board down the middle of a flooded Bayshore Blvd in downtown in Tampa, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Hurricane Idalia steamed toward Florida’s Big Bend region Wednesday morning, threatening deadly storm surges and destructive winds in an area not accustomed to such pummeling. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: Kyan Watson and her dog Brandon look out at the flood waters from Hurricane Idalia surrounding their house on August 30, 2023, in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area on the Gulf Coast of Florida.

MAYO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: People work to free a vehicle stuck on the shoulder amid storm debris as Hurricane Idalia crosses the state on August 30, 2023 near Mayo, Florida. The storm made landfall at Keaton Beach, Florida as Category 3 hurricane.

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: Ken Kruse looks out at the flood waters from Hurricane Idalia surrounding his apartment complex on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: Cars sit in flood waters from Hurricane Idalia after it passed offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: Tina Kruse looks out at the flood waters from Hurricane Idalia surrounding her apartment complex on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: Makatla Ritchter (L) and her mother, Keiphra Line wade through flood waters after having to evacuate their home when the flood waters from Hurricane Idalia inundated it on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: A truck passes through flooded streets caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: People ride an ATV through the flooded streets caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: Makatla Ritchter (L) and her mother, Keiphra Line wade through flood waters after having to evacuate their home when the flood waters from Hurricane Idalia inundated it on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: Makatla Ritchter wades through flood waters after having to evacuate her home when the flood waters from Hurricane Idalia inundated it on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: People wade through flood waters from Hurricane Idalia after it passed offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: A truck passes through flooded streets caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A boardwalk at the Clearwater Harbor Marina in Clearwater, Florida, is flooded by the rising tide on August 30, 2023, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall. Idalia barreled into the northwest Florida coast as a powerful Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday morning, the US National Hurricane Center said.

Palm trees at the Clearwater Harbor Marina in Clearwater, Florida, are pushed by the wind on August 30, 2023, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall. Idalia barreled into the northwest Florida coast as a powerful Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday morning, the US National Hurricane Center said.

TOPSHOT - A boardwalk at the Clearwater Harbor Marina in Clearwater, Florida, is flooded by the rising tide on August 30, 2023, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall. Idalia barreled into the northwest Florida coast as a powerful Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday morning, the US National Hurricane Center said.

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: Vehicles sit in a flooded street caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on August 30, 2023 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: Flood waters caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore surround a building on August 30, 2023 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG BEACH, FLORIDA - AUGUST 29: Vehicles pass along hwy 19 after Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on August 30, 2023 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: In an aerial view, a fire is seen as flood waters inundate the downtown area after Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: A vehicle drives through flood waters caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on August 30, 2023 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: Vehicles sit in a flooded street caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on August 30, 2023 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: Reporters wade through flood waters as it inundates the downtown area after Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A resident drives his golf car over a bridge on Cedar Key, Fla., ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Idalia, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Merritt Island

And while residents of Central Florida may have felt minimal impacts from hurricanes in 2023, it was actually one of the most active seasons on record in the Atlantic.

There were 20 named systems this year.

How common are off-season storms?

The last time we saw a named storm in the month of December was in 2013, meteorologist George Waldenberger said.

In the past 10 years, 10 storms were recorded between December and May, one of which happened in January 2023, according to meteorologist Tom Terry.

In 2022, Central Floridians felt the wrath of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, suffering property damage from flooding, winds and beach erosion.

But did you know 2023 actually saw six more named storms than 2022?

Persistent dips in the jet stream, also known as troughs, helped keep most of this year’s storm activity offshore.

The troughs consistently altered the overall steering flow and directed the majority of storms back out over the open Atlantic, with Idalia being the exception for Florida, Waldenberger said.

However, Terry said El Niño — part of the reason for the trends we saw this hurricane season — could produce a very wet and stormy pattern for us this winter.

