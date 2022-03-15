WRAPUP 1-Abramovich flies into Moscow as more oligarch assets are seized in Spain

Catarina Demony and Francesco Guarascio and Ali Kucukgocmen
·3 min read

By Catarina Demony, Francesco Guarascio and Ali Kucukgocmen

ISTANBUL/MADRID/BRUSSELS, March 15 (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich jetted into Moscow on Tuesday as the Spanish government seized more assets belonging to Russia's rich and the EU prepared to ban exports of luxury goods.

Abramovich landed in Moscow early on Tuesday after taking off from Istanbul in his private jet, according to FLIGHTRADAR24 data. A source familiar with the matter said he was not in Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin.

It was the second trip a jet linked to the oligarch has made between the Turkish city of Istanbul and the Russian capital in the past three days, the FLIGHTRADAR24 data showed. On Monday, he was spotted in the VIP lounge at Tel Aviv airport before the jet took off for Istanbul.

Abramovich is among several Russian billionaires expected to be added to an EU blacklist on Tuesday and has already become a target of British sanctions as world governments seek to isolate Putin and his allies over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Germany's Bild newspaper reported that Abramovich had met with former chancellor Gerhard Schroeder in Moscow on Thursday evening before Schroeder sat down with Putin.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed the meeting with Schroeder to Reuters and said that the oligarch wanted to find a way to stop the war.

A spokesperson for Abramovich declined to comment.

The Russian billionaire, who also holds Israeli and Portuguese citizenship, has said he does not have close ties to Putin. Portugal has opened an investigation into how Abramovich was granted citizenship.

Abramovich said last week he was selling Chelsea soccer club, but after being targeted by British sanctions that sale is now on hold. Chelsea is operating under a special government license and the Premier League board has disqualified him as a club director.

Refinitiv ship tracking data showed Abramovich's $600 million yacht Solaris sailing near the coast of Albania Tuesday morning with the status "awaiting orders." Its destination had previously been shown as Turkey.

It was unclear how fresh EU sanctions on him would impact the yacht's progress through European waters.

Authorities in Europe have stepped up seizing yachts and luxury assets of billionaires in Putin's circle who are on sanctions lists.

The 48-meter (157-ft) yacht Lady Anastasia, owned by Russian oligarch Alexander Mikheyev, was detained by Spanish authorities on Tuesday at a Mallorca marina, a police source said. Mikheyev, who heads Russian weapon exporting group Rosoboronoexport, is on the EU sanctions list.

On Monday, Spanish authorities said they had seized the 85-meter (279-foot) superyacht Valerie, valued at $140 million, in Barcelona. That yacht belongs to Sergei Chemezov, a former KGB officer who heads state conglomerate Rostec, two sources said.

Chemezov was sanctioned by the United States in 2014 and Britain in 2020 over Russia's annexation of Crimea and was named in sanctions lists this month by the United States and Australia.

Britain imposed fresh sanctions on hundreds of Russian individuals and entities on Tuesday, using a new law to catch up with the EU and United States in targeting people accused of propping up Putin.

Britain said the latest round of sanctions included elites with a net worth of 100 billion pounds ($130 billion).

"We are going further and faster than ever in hitting those closest to Putin - from major oligarchs, to his prime minister, and the propagandists who peddle his lies and disinformation. We are holding them to account for their complicity in Russia's crimes in Ukraine," foreign minister Liz Truss said.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation." (Additional reporting by Liz Piper, Yesim Dikmen, Madeline Chambers; Editing by Leela de Kretser and Rosalba O'Brien)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine ambassador asks for "anti-air" support

    Twenty days into the war, Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, is asking the world for "anti-air" support, calling Russia’s invasion "a full-scale genocide" of the Ukrainian people.Why it matters: A day before President Zelensky is scheduled to address members of Congress, Markarova has a dire warning for the U.S. and other democracies: Putin’s war will not stop in Ukraine. She requested support in the form of more weapons, diplomatic pressure and increased sanctions against Russi

  • Graham on Poland MiG transfer: 'I think the president folded like a cheap suit'

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Tuesday that President Biden "folded is like a cheap suit" when he rejected a plan from Poland to transfer MiG fighter jets to Ukraine as it resists Russia's invasion. During an appearance on Fox News' "Faulkner Focus," Graham told host Harris Faulkner that the Biden administration was intimidated by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his officials when it pulled out of the MiG transfer with Poland due to...

  • New US sanctions target more in Putin's power structure

    New U.S. sanctions Tuesday targeted more individuals in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s power structure, including senior Russian military officials and the leader of Kremlin-allied Belarus. A judge and an investigator in Russia's prosecution of two outspoken critics of alleged corruption and rights abuses are also a focus of the sanctions.

  • Saudi Arabia reportedly considering accepting yuan instead of dollar for oil sales

    Saudi and Chinese officials are in talks to price some of the Gulf nation's oil sales in yuan rather than dollars or euros, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.The two nations have intermittently discussed the matter for six years, but have reportedly stepped up in 2022, with Riyadh disgruntled over the U.S.' nuclear negotiations with Iran and its lack of backing for its intervention in Yemen.Nearly...

  • Suspect wanted in New York museum stabbing arrested in Philadelphia

    Officers found the suspect, Gary Cabana, 60, sleeping on a bench at a Greyhound bus terminal and arrested him without incident, 6ABC Action News reported. "We got information that this individual was also suicidal and was suffering from some mental health issues so we realized he was armed and very dangerous," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told the ABC affiliate. Police tracked the suspect down after he checked into a Best Western hotel in Philadelphia and set a fire in a fifth-floor room earlier in the night, the news station reported.

  • U.S. implements new rules requiring broadcasters to identify foreign-government material

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said on Tuesday that new requirements mandating broadcasters disclose when foreign governments or their representatives lease time on their airwaves take effect today. The FCC unanimously adopted the new rules in April 2021. The commission said the new rules are effective immediately for new leasing agreements and need to be implemented within about six months for existing agreements.

  • Irish regulator fines Facebook for privacy law violations

    Ireland's privacy watchdog has fined Facebook's parent company, Meta, 17 million euros, or about $19 million, for violating Europe's privacy law. The regulator, the Data Protection Commission, has been investigating how Meta Platforms Inc. complied with the requirements of the law, known as General Data Protection Regulation, in how it handled personal data in twelve data breach notifications between June and December 2018. The agency said Tuesday that it found that Meta didn't have the right measures in place to show it could protect EU users' data.

  • Dollar Tree discloses federal grand jury subpoena over pest issue

    Rodent activity and Salmonella contamination at a Family Dollar distribution center in Arkansas recently led to a recall of drugs, cosmetics, human and animal foods from 404 stores in six U.S. states, including Alabama, Arkansas and Louisiana. Dollar Tree said earlier this month it incurred a $34.1 million hit due to the recall.

  • Ancient sarcophagus found under Notre Dame cathedral in Paris

    Archaeologists have found an ancient lead sarcophagus under Notre-Dame cathedral along with fragments of a rood screen, offering a new insight into the history of the building which is currently under reconstruction after a devastating fire in 2019. Notre-Dame, which dates back to the 12th century, commissioned the excavation works inside the cathedral as a precautionary measure before the installation of scaffolding needed to restore a 100-metre high wooden roof ridge. "The floor of the transept crossing has revealed remains of remarkable scientific quality," France's Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot said, adding that excavation works have been extended until March 25.

  • Lavrov says Russia received "written guarantees" over Iran deal

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Russia had received "written guarantees" from the U.S. that sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine will not impair its nuclear cooperation with Iran.Why it matters: Lavrov may be backtracking from a demand he made last week that Russia's trade ties with Iran be exempt from the Ukraine sanctions, and signaling that Moscow won't block a deal from being finalized.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Ax

  • Washington to provide Egypt with F-15 jets, U.S. general says

    The top U.S. general for forces in the Middle East said on Tuesday that he believed the United States would provide Egypt with F-15 aircraft. "I think we have good news in that we're going to provide them with F-15s, which was a long, hard slog," General Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said during a congressional hearing. McKenzie did not provide details on timing or how many F-15 aircraft, made by Boeing, would be provided.

  • Immigration lawyer fatally stabbed by client in his office: police

    When officers arrived, they found the 66-year-old immigration lawyer stabbed in the neck and body.

  • ‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Suggests Tucker Carlson Should Just ‘Move to Moscow’ (Video)

    "He's not gonna be welcome here for much longer," Behar said

  • Tourney Bracket Now - East Region preview

    Andy Behrens, Krysten Peek and Frank Schwab break down the West Region of the 2022 NCAA men’s tournament field - including a pair of Final Four teams from last season in Baylor and UCLA.

  • Kyiv mayor invites pope to make peace plea in Ukrainian capital

    The mayor of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv has urged Pope Francis to travel to the city even in the current circumstances, saying his presence there was "key" to saving lives and achieving peace. A letter by Vitaliy Klitschko to the pope followed earlier invitations by Ukraine's Byzantine-rite Catholic leader and Ukraine's ambassador to the Vatican. In a statement, the Vatican confirmed that the pope had received the letter, which was dated March 8.

  • 220,000 Ukrainians have returned home in the last 2 weeks

    220,000 Ukrainians have returned home in the last 2 weeks

  • Volvo Cars teams up with Starbucks for pilot EV charging network

    The Swedish automaker maker said that its pilot installations would include as many as 60 Volvo-branded ChargePoint DC fast chargers at up to 15 Starbucks store locations. Volvo, which plans to have a charger installed at every 100 miles, said it expects the installations to be completed by the end of 2022. The charging stations could be used by all EV drivers for a fee.

  • War could be over by May, says Ukrainian presidential adviser

    Talks between Kyiv and Moscow - in which Arestovich is not personally involved - have so far produced very few results other than several humanitarian corridors out of besieged Ukrainian cities. In a video published by several Ukrainian media, Arestovich said the exact timing would depend on how much resources the Kremlin was willing to commit to the campaign. "I think that no later than in May, early May, we should have a peace agreement, maybe much earlier, we will see, I am talking about the latest possible dates," Arestovich said.

  • Putin signs law allowing seizure of foreign planes for domestic flights

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that will allow for foreign planes to be seized and used domestically as tensions grow between Russia and the international community over its invasion of Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing TASS state news agency. Foreign aircraft companies that previously rented to Russia and have since stopped doing business with the country due to sanctions could see their aircraft taken by...

  • Putin’s Own Soldiers Are Refusing to Fight in Ukraine

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyRussian President Vladimir Putin has two options at this point, says Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba: Either he destroys Ukraine and takes its cities and then withdraws, or “he withdraws without doing that because he cannot accomplish anything here.”Putin may not realize it, but “everyone outside this very close circle around Putin understands that this campaign is going down the drain,” Scherba adds on this episode The New Abnormal. “The [Ukrainia