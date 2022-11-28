WRAPUP 1-China COVID cases hit fresh record high after weekend of protests

Martin Quin Pollard
·3 min read

By Martin Quin Pollard

BEIJING, Nov 28 (Reuters) - China posted another record high COVID-19 infections on Monday, after an extraordinary weekend of protests across the country over restrictive coronavirus curbs, in scenes unprecedented since President Xi Jinping assumed power a decade ago.

In Shanghai, demonstrators and police clashed on Sunday, with police taking away a busload of protesters, with the BBC saying that police assaulted and detained one of its journalists covering the events before releasing him after several hours.

Stocks and oil slid sharply on Monday as the rare protests raised worries about the management of China's zero-COVID policy and its impact on the world's second-largest economy, while Chinese censors scrambled to remove related images and posts.

During the weekend, protesters in cities including Wuhan and Lanzhou overturned COVID testing facilities, while students gathered on campuses across China in actions that were sparked by anger over an apartment fire late last week in the far western city of Urumqi that killed 10 people.

The deadly fire fuelled speculation that COVID curbs in the city, parts of which had been under lockdown for 100 days, had hindered rescue and escape, which city officials denied. Crowds in Urumqi took to the street on Friday evening, chanting "End the lockdown!", according to unverified videos on social media.

In Beijing, large crowds were gathered past midnight on Sunday along the capital's 3rd Ring Road during peaceful but often impassioned scenes.

In the early hours of Monday, one group chanted “we don’t want COVID tests, we want freedom” while brandishing blank white pieces of paper, which have become a symbol of protest in China in recent days.

Cars that passed by regularly joined in the fanfare by honking their horns and giving thumbs up to protesters which in turn generated massive cheers from those gathered.

The protesters were trailed by dozens of uniformed police officers, with plain-clothes security personnel in among the crowd and police cars moving along nearby.

An official who said he was the head of Beijing's police department came personally to speak to several of the protesters, holding a loudspeaker to plead with them to go home.

"You young people. You need to go home now. You’re affecting traffic here by standing on the road," he said.

Shanghai's clashes on Sunday followed a vigil the day before held by some of the city's residents for the victims of the Urumqi apartment fire, which turned into a protest against COVID curbs, with the crowd chanting calls for lockdowns to be lifted.

"Down with the Chinese Communist Party, down with Xi Jinping", one large group chanted in the early hours of Sunday, according to witnesses and videos posted on social media, in a rare public protest against the country's leadership.

China has stuck with Xi's zero-COVID policy even as much of the world has lifted most restrictions.

China earlier this month sought to make the curbs more targeted and less onerous, prompting speculation that it will soon begin moving towards full reopening, but a resurgence in cases has thwarted investor hopes for significant easing anytime soon.

Many analysts say China is unlikely to begin significant reopening before March or April at the earliest, and experts warn that China needs to ramp up its vaccination efforts as well.

China on Monday reported a fifth straight daily record of new local cases of 40,052, up from 39,506 a day earlier. Mega-cities Guangzhou and Chongqing, with thousands of cases, are struggling to contain outbreaks while hundreds of infections were recorded in several cities across the country on Sunday. (Reporting by Martin Pollard; Writing by Tony Munroe and Brenda Goh; Editing by Michael Perry)

Recommended Stories

  • What's on TV this week—Willow debuts, Gossip Girl and Sort Of return

    Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, November 27, to Thursday, December 1. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]

  • Somalia: Key hotel in Mogadishu stormed by al-Shabab militants

    Villa Rose is near the presidential palace in Mogadishu and popular with government officials.

  • Blackhawks' alarming trend of giving up first goal continues

    The Blackhawks winless skid hit seven games following a 7-2 loss to Winnipeg, and a big reason why it's gotten this long is that they have barely played with a lead.

  • Hyundai Motor, LGES consider building two JV battery plants in U.S. -report

    South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and LG Energy Solution Ltd (LGES) are considering building two joint venture battery plants in the United States, a local online news outlet reported on Monday. LGES declined to comment. Hyundai Motor was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

  • UK Prime Minister Sunak vows to maintain military aid to Ukraine

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak plans to promise on Monday to maintain or increase military aid to Ukraine next year, and to confront international competitors "not with grand rhetoric but with robust pragmatism". British government support for Ukraine has remained unchanged, despite turmoil in recent months as Boris Johnson was succeeded as prime minister by Liz Truss and then Sunak.

  • 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo in Hall of Fame company with elite QB win stat

    Jimmy Garoppolo found himself among 49ers legends after his 40th win through 59 starts.

  • Hollywood Christmas Parade kicks off holiday season in Socal

    The 90th Hollywood Christmas Parade took over the streets of Hollywood Sunday. People camped out for hours to get the best spots along the parade route.

  • Evergrande aims to win approval for restructuring proposals early next year

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Embattled property developer China Evergrande Group aims to win creditors' support for its debt restructuring proposals by as early as the end of February, the company's lawyers said on Monday. Once China's top-selling developer, Evergrade is now at the centre of the country's property sector crisis. With few fresh funding options and slowing property sales, Evergrande, which has $300 billion in total liabilities, began one of China's biggest debt-restructuring processes this year.

  • China Markets Slide as Covid Protests Put Investors on Edge

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese assets slumped Monday as a sense of chaos and uncertainty gripped traders after growing protests against Covid curbs complicated the nation’s path to reopening. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering MomentumUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USThe Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined more than 4% early Monday before paring losses by about half. The onshor

  • Blank sheets of paper become symbol of defiance in China protests

    BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese protesters have turned to blank sheets of paper to express their anger over COVID-19 restrictions in a rare, widespread outpouring of public dissent that has gone beyond social media to some of China's streets and top universities. Images and videos circulated online showed students at universities in cities including Nanjing and Beijing holding up blank sheets of paper in silent protest, a tactic used in part to evade censorship or arrest. China is adhering to its tough zero-COVID policy even while much of the world tries to coexist with the coronavirus.

  • Ga. Senate runoff between Warnock, Walker has bitter closing

    The extended Senate campaign in Georgia between the Democratic incumbent, Raphael Warnock, and his Republican challenger, football legend Herschel Walker, has grown increasingly bitter as their Dec. 6 runoff nears. With Democrats already assured a Senate majority, it’s a striking contrast from two years ago, when the state's twin runoffs were mostly about which party would control the chamber in Washington. “Herschel Walker ain’t serious,” Warnock told supporters recently in central Georgia, saying that Walker “majors in lying” and fumbles the basics of public policy.

  • Ex-Prosecutor: Trump's Latest Move A 'Sign Of Desperation' As Probes Intensify

    "Donald Trump decides that a good strategy would be to attack the prosecutor's spouse," Glenn Kirschner commented.

  • White Supremacist Nick Fuentes Spills About Mar-A-Lago Dinner With Trump

    "I’m... embarrassed in a certain sense because, you know, this has become a little bit of a scandal for President Trump,” Fuentes noted on his podcast.

  • Eric Trump Boasts That His Dad 'Fought For This Country.' Critics Say: What Now?!

    Donald Trump's son received some blunt reminders about the former president on Twitter.

  • Schiff knocks McCarthy’s threat of removal from Intelligence Committee

    Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Sunday hit back at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for vowing to oust Schiff from the House Intelligence Committee for his handling of the investigation into alleged ties between former President Trump’s campaign and Russia. “McCarthy’s problem is not with what I have said about Russia. McCarthy’s problem is, he can’t…

  • Amid Fallout From Mar-A-Lago Dinner, Trump Now Calls Ye A 'Seriously Troubled Man'

    “So I help a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black,” Trump wrote Saturday, offering “very much needed ‘advice.’”

  • Russia’s Secret Recruits Allegedly Abandoned, Starving, and Missing in Action

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/GettyABUJA, Nigeria—Russia’s infamous Wagner Group has abandoned dozens of former Central African Republic (CAR) rebels in Ukraine’s Donbas region after recruiting them to fight Vladimir Putin’s war, two former CAR fighters told The Daily Beast.The CAR sources, who were recruited by Wagner after quitting the Union for Peace (UPC) rebel group last December, said that many of the 100 or so ex-UPC fighters currently in Ukraine have lost contact wit

  • Manchin’s side deal on brink as GOP seeks his 2024 ouster

    Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) side deal with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to enact permitting reform before the end of the year is on life support as Republicans look to deprive the lawmaker of a major victory that could aid his potential 2024 reelection. Manchin is in discussions with GOP colleagues about striking a…

  • Watch Biden’s Short and Not-So Sweet Reaction to Trump’s Meeting With White Supremacist Nick Fuentes (Video)

    Both sides of the aisle are taking swings at the former president’s “canoodling” with the known neo-Nazi

  • Mike Lindell’s Potential Run for RNC Chair Mocked: ‘I Don’t Trust This Idiot to Fix a Cup of Coffee’

    The MyPillow CEO would make a great RNC chair "given his demonstrated willingness to throw millions of dollars at anything regardless of rationality," one user wrote