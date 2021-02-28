WRAPUP 1-More protests against coup planned in Myanmar after hundreds arrested

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Opponents of military rule in Myanmar planned protests on Sunday a day after the security forces launched their biggest crackdown, arresting hundreds of people and shooting and wounding at least one.

State television announced that Myanmar's U.N. envoy had been fired for betraying the country, after he urged the United Nations to use "any means necessary" to reverse the Feb. 1 coup that ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

He vowed to fight on.

"I decided to fight back as long as I can," Kyaw Moe Tun told Reuters in New York.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army seized power and detained Suu Kyi and much of her party leadership, alleging fraud in a November election her party won in a landslide.

The coup, which stalled Myanmar's progress toward democracy, has brought hundreds of thousands of protesters onto the streets and drawn condemnation from Western countries, with some imposing limited sanctions.

People scoured hardware shops on Saturday for helmets and items they could use for masks and shields, posts on social media showed, with the Burmese-language tag #iwillbeonthestreet.

Saturday saw turmoil in towns and cities across the country as police moved forcefully to stamp out the protests, firing tear gas, setting off stun grenades and shooting guns into the air.

Uniformed police and plain-clothes security men set upon some people with clubs, witnesses said.

State-run MRTV television said more than 470 people had been arrested in all. It said police had given warnings before using stun grenades to disperse people.

Several journalists were among those detained, their media organisations and colleagues said.

"People are protesting peacefully but they're threatening us with weapons," youth activist Shar Yamone told Reuters.

"We're fighting to end this military bullying which has been going on for generation after generation."

'BETRAYED COUNTRY'

One woman was shot and wounded in the central town of Monwya, 7Day News and an emergency worker said. 7Day and two other media organisations had earlier reported that she was killed.

Junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing has said authorities have been using minimal force. Nevertheless, at least three protesters have died over the days of turmoil. The army says a policeman has been killed in the unrest.

Saturday's violence came after Myanmar's Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun told the U.N. General Assembly he was speaking on behalf of Suu Kyi's government and appealed for help to end the coup.

MRTV television said he had been fired in accordance with civil service rules because he had "betrayed the country" and "abused the power and responsibilities of an ambassador".

However, the United Nations has not officially recognised the junta as Myanmar's new government.

U.N. Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews said he was overwhelmed by the ambassador's "act of courage", adding on Twitter, "It's time for the world to answer that courageous call with action".

Myanmar's generals have traditionally shrugged off diplomatic pressure.

Suu Kyi, 75, spent nearly 15 years under house arrest during military rule. She faces charges of illegally importing six walkie-talkie radios and of violating a natural disaster law by breaching coronavirus protocols. (Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Robert Birsel; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • Top Meat Packer JBS to Offer Covid Vaccine to 8,500 U.S. Workers

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s largest meat packer JBS SA will offer Covid-19 vaccines to about 8,500 workers at its American subsidiaries.Employees of JBS USA and Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., the U.S.’s second-largest chicken producer, will be offered the shot in eight states, the company said in a statement on Saturday. Some vaccinations will be administered on site, like in Greeley, Colorado, while others will be provided to the company’s workers through local health departments.Vaccinations of meat workers are starting to accelerate, with some JBS employees already headed for a second dose. Cargill Inc. said it’s preparing to offer the vaccine to employees at three protein facilities, while Tyson Foods Inc. said it will compensate staff for four hours if they seek vaccinations outside normal shift hours or through an external provider.A JBS USA spokesperson said some plants have age restrictions “but most do not.”Thousands of meat-plant employees across the country have been infected with the coronavirus, and hundreds have died as the disease spread through the cold and crowded facilities. The disruptions were so large that many plants were last year forced to close, fueling concerns about meat shortages.“We have been focused on doing everything we can to prioritize our essential workforce in state vaccination plans across the country,” Andre Nogueira, chief executive officer of JBS USA, said in the statement.JBS and Pilgrim’s will help vaccinations by leveraging their health and safety staff, coordinating logistics and partnering with third-party health organizations to ensure medical professionals are available to administer the shot. About 700 workers in Beardstown, Illinois, will receive their second dose this week.The companies announced earlier this year that they’d offer a $100 incentive for team members who choose to get vaccinated.“Our role is to be flexible in helping our team members and local officials in the communities where we operate,” Nogueira said. “Whether that includes shutting down a facility to execute a mass vaccination or providing paid time off, incentives and facilitating transportation for our workforce to get where they need to go to get their vaccine, we’re committed to ensuring they have every opportunity possible to be vaccinated.”Vaccinations will be offered to employees at the following facilities:Beardstown, IllinoisBooneville, MississippiCactus and Lufkin, TexasGrand Island, NebraskaGreeley, ColoradoHyrum, UtahMarshalltown, IowaMoorefield, West VirginiaFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden explains justification for Syria strike in letter to congressional leadership

    President Biden told congressional leadership in a letter Saturday that this week's airstrike against facilities tied to Iranian-backed militia groups in Syria was consistent with the U.S. right to self-defense.Why it matters: Some Democrats, including Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), have criticized the Biden administration for the strike and demanded a briefing.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Offensive military action without congressional approval is not constitutional absent extraordinary circumstances," Kaine said Friday. A National Security Council spokesperson has said the Pentagon pre-notified Congress and that the administration is continuing to brief the Hill at the member and staff level.What he's saying: "Those non-state militia groups were involved in recent attacks against United States and Coalition personnel in Iraq," Biden wrote in Saturday's letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President pro tempore of the Senate Patrick Leahy.Biden said those attacks included the Feb. 15 "attack in Erbil, Iraq, which wounded one United States service member, wounded four United States contractors, including one critically, and killed one Filipino contractor. ""These groups are also engaged in ongoing planning for future such attacks," the president added. "In response, I directed this military action to protect and defend our personnel and our partners against these attacks and future such attacks.""The United States always stands ready to take necessary and proportionate action in self-defense, including when, as is the case here, the government of the state where the threat is located is unwilling or unable to prevent the use of its territory by non-state militia groups responsible for such attacks.""I directed this military action consistent with my responsibility to protect United States citizens both at home and abroad and in furtherance of United States national security and foreign policy interests, pursuant to my constitutional authority to conduct United States foreign relations and as Commander in Chief and Chief Executive. ""The United States took this action pursuant to the United States’ inherent right of self-defense as reflected in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. "Biden concluded by saying he was "providing this report as part of my efforts to keep the Congress fully informed, consistent with the War Powers Resolution."The big picture: Iran on Saturday condemned the U.S. strike in Syria, and denied responsibility for the attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq, per Reuters. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called the strike “illegal and a violation of Syria’s sovereignty," state media reported. An Iraqi militia official on Friday said the strike killed at least one fighter and wounded several others, AP reports.Go deeper: Biden says U.S. airstrike in Syria sent warning to Iran to "be careful"Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Why Oil Bulls Aren't Backing Down

    While there is still plenty of potential new oil supply on the market, particularly from OPEC+, analysts remain very bullish and banks are beginning to talk about $100 oil

  • 'Soviet' universities are fictionalising history, says Universities Minister

    Universities which allow books to be censored on reading lists are risking a Soviet-style fictionalisation of history, the Government has warned in the latest front in the so-called culture wars. Michelle Donelan, the Universities Minister, said that removing key texts from reading lists was "a very dangerous and odd road to go down, and certainly it has no place in our universities". Last year Oxford University students warned that reading lists should come with 'trigger warnings' and called on the university to publish guidance for faculties to consider whether articles on reading lists amount to 'hate speech'. The students have voted against “ableist, classist and misogynistic” reading lists, claiming that they should not be forced to engage with any “hateful material”. However Ms Donelan told today's Chopper's Politics podcast, which you can listen to on the audio player above: "The so-called decolonisation of the curriculum is, in effect, censoring history. "And, as a history student myself, I'm a vehement protector and champion of safeguarding our history. It otherwise becomes fiction, if you start editing it, taking bits out that we view as stains. "A fundamental part of our history is about learning from it, not repeating the mistakes, being able to analyse and challenge why those events happened, how those decisions were made so that we don't repeat those actions in the future." She added: "If we're going down this road of taking bits out, are we then going to end up putting bits in that we wish had happened? "It's a very dangerous and odd road to go down, and certainly it has no place in our universities, I would argue, and it has no place in academic study. "And it just doesn't work when governments try to remove elements of history. Look at the Soviet Union, look at China. There are multiple examples where it's been tried. It doesn't work. "I'm all in favour of adding stuff in to enriching our understanding of history, to adding in sources from less well known and often overlooked individuals in history. "Let's enrich our understanding and give our young people a fuller picture and a fuller and deeper understanding of our history. "But most of the narrative that is coming out ... is about removing elements of history, about whitewashing it and pretending that it never happened, which I just think is naive and almost irresponsible." She added: "A lot of the talk of the decolonisation is actually removing those elements, it's not about packing in extra into history. "And when you look at people that are saying that our study is wrong in the UK, you don't often hear them talking about just enriching the sources that are used for students to study from it, it's about removing certain texts and books and replacing them with alternatives. "And I also feel sorry for the students here, I mean, students want to actually properly learn and if we're adding stuff in, brilliant, but taking it out is not going to achieve them learning." A report by the right of centre Policy Exchange think tank last August found that pro-Brexit and right-wing academics feel forced to censor their political views, putting free speech at universities under threat. Campuses were found to be increasingly governed by unwritten rules that mean lecturers are under pressure to muzzle unfashionable opinions for fear of being ostracised or passed over for promotion. A YouGov poll of 820 academics found that nearly a third — 32 per cent — of those who say their political views are “right” or “fairly right” have stopped openly airing opinions in teaching and research, compared with 13 per cent of those in the centre and on the left. Among Brexit supporters, 27 per cent said they had refrained from publishing or airing views for “fear of consequences”. Listen to the full interview with Michelle Donelan, plus conversations with Sir Stephen Bubb and Patrick O'Flynn on Chopper's Politics Podcast, using the audio player at the top of this article or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favourite podcast app.

  • 6 Lidar SPACs For Investors To Consider On Apple News

    One of the trending sectors in the SPAC market is that of lidar, the technology measures distances using light. Last week, it was reported that Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is talking with lidar companies for its long-rumored electric vehicle and self-driving efforts. Bloomberg reported Apple would outsource some of its production to partners. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives gave it an 85% chance that Apple will partner with an existing automotive company on the project, which could influence the lidar partner selected. Here is a look at six lidar companies that have gone public via SPAC merger or are in the process of merging via SPAC. Velodyne Lidar: Shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR) fell recently as it was unveiled that Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) took profits and sold its stake in the company. Velodyne had over $970 million in customer agreements through the year 2024, as of September. A tweet from SPAC researcher Daniel Johnson shows the company trading at 14.3x its 2022 price divided by sales, the lowest multiple in the industry. The company forecast fiscal 2021 revenue of $152 million and fiscal 2024 revenue of $684 million. Based on company estimates gathered by Johnson, Velodyne ranks first in the peer group for estimated revenue for each of the next three years. Ouster: Lidar company Ouster is going public with Colonnade Acquisition Corp (NYSE: CLA). The company counted Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford as an investor prior to the SPAC deal. The company trades at 25.6x its 2022 price divided by sales. The company is forecasting revenue of $34 million, $107 million and $323 million for the next three fiscal years. These totals trail only Velodyne. For fiscal 2024, Ouster’s projected revenue of $818 million is the highest in the peer group. Related Link: 2 Electric Vehicle SPACs To Watch On Apple-Hyundai Rumors Luminar Technologies: Lidar company Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) has the highest market capitalization of the six SPACs featured in this article. As of February 19, the market cap was $10.9 billion. That gives Lumina a price-to-sales multiple of 311.7 for fiscal 2022, highest in the peer group. The company estimates revenue of $26 million and $35 million over the next two fiscal years. The company is forecasting $418 million in revenue for fiscal 2024, ranking third in the group. Aeva: Lidar company Aeva is going public with InterPrivate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: IPV). The company is trading at 118.7x 2022 price divided by sales. The company is forecasting revenue of $11 million, $35 million and $75 million for the next three years. In fiscal 2024, the company projects a big jump to $286 million in revenue. Innoviz: Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRO) is taking Innoviz public. The company counts Magna International (NYSE: MGA) as an investor and partner. Innoviz was the first company to win an OEM production contract for L3 lidar. Partners include Samsung, Softbank, BMW and Aptiv (NYSE: APTV). The company trades at 84.4x 2020 price to sales. Revenue estimates are $9 million, $23 million and $79 million over the next three fiscal years. AEye: CF Finance Acquisition III (NASDAQ: CFAC) is bringing AEye public in the latest announced lidar SPAC merger. AEye is backed by Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and Continental AG, Europe’s second largest car parts supplier. AEye ranks last in projected revenue for each of the next four years. The company trades at 204.7x 2022 price divided by sales, which makes it the second highest valued lidar SPAC based on the multiple. Photo by Scott Blake on Unsplash. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga3 Former SPACs Report Earnings: What Fisker, Velodyne Lidar, Virgin Galactic Investors Should Know'SPACS Attack' Weekly Recap: 8 Deals, New SPACs To Watch And Headline News© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • UN chief calls new report a "red alert" for Earth

    Global emissions must be reduced by roughly 45% by 2030 to limit devastating impacts of climate change, but nations are on track to reduce emissions by less than 1%, report says.

  • 317 schoolgirls have been abducted by 'bandits' in an attack on a boarding school in Nigeria

    It is the latest in the spate of mass kidnaps in Nigeria. On Saturday, 42 people, including 27 students, were freed by gunmen after 10 days.

  • Lakers' Dennis Schroder questions NBA's COVID-19 protocols

    Dennis Schroder, who returned to the Lakers' lineup Friday to help snap a four-game losing streak, thinks the NBA's COVID-19 protocols need improving.

  • Biden is on the verge of making the same dangerous mistakes as the presidents before him

    Opinion: The costs of a foreign policy that emphasizes US global preeminence are now inescapable clear, and US leaders need to change course.

  • Dollars flood Venezuela as Maduro abandons 'socialismo' in favour of Chinese system

    Perched on the mountain range that divides the sprawling city of Caracas from the Caribbean Sea, Venezuela’s Hotel Humboldt can be seen from nearly all corners of the capital. The 65-year-old, 14-floor structure can only be reached by cable car from the city below. It currently boasts 69 rooms, six dining areas, a casino, a night club, and a swimming pool and spa. “It will be the first seven star hotel in Venezuela,” President Nicolas Maduro once proudly proclaimed as the 1956 symbol of oil wealth was being lavishly renovated. Now, the hotel is open again as a symbol of an impending economic recovery and tourism boom in a country that has suffered the worst economic crisis in modern Latin American history. But the so-called Socialist president’s touting of the luxurious, $300 per night hotel in a country where most live in poverty represents something else to others - an abandonment of a political project promising a socialist utopia in favor of an 'anything goes', capitalist kleptocracy.

  • Iran condemns U.S. strikes in Syria, denies attacks in Iraq

    Iran on Saturday condemned U.S. air strikes against Iran-backed militias in Syria, and denied responsibility for rocket attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq that prompted Friday's strikes. Washington said its strikes on positions of the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah paramilitary group along the Iraq border were in response to the rocket attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq.

  • Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic is turning 22. His accomplishments are already legendary

    In less than three seasons, some of the personal achievements of the Mavs’ superstar already shares a space with some of the NBA’s all-time greats.

  • Five die and over 170 injured in Iraq's protests

    Among the fatalities, most died from bullet wounds, a hospital source said, adding that about 120 protesters were wounded. At least 57 members of the security forces were injured, according to another hospital source and a security source.The clashes continued on Friday evening after a week of violence that erupted on Sunday when security forces fired to disperse protesters, who were trying to storm the provincial government building using rocks and Molotov cocktails.Protesters are demanding the removal of the governor and justice for protesters killed since 2019.Iraq's biggest anti-government protests in decades broke out in October 2019 and continued for several months, with hundreds of thousands of Iraqis demanding jobs, services and the removal of the ruling elite, whom they accused of corruption.Nearly 500 people were killed, and the protests caused the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who took office in May 2020, has pledged justice for activists killed or abused by armed groups. But no prosecutions have occurred so far.The clashes come just a week before Pope Francis visits Iraq from March 5 to 8. He is due to tour the ancient Mesopotamian site of Ur, only about 20 kilometres away from the clashes.

  • How does Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine stack up against shots from Pfizer and Moderna?

    Johnson & Jonhson's coronavirus vaccine is the only one that's been tested out in the US as just one shot.

  • Why QAnon are pinning their last desperate hopes on Trump emerging as president on March 4

    QAnon's most devout followers believe bizarrely that former President Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 19th President on March 4, 2021.

  • Merkel won’t take AstraZeneca vaccine, says she's too old

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said she won't take AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine because she is too old, a comment that comes as millions of Germans refuse to take the vaccine because they do not trust it.

  • Residents of an Indian slum thought they were getting vaccinated like everyone else but were unknowingly part of a clinical trial

    After a white van advertised COVID-19 vaccines to a central-Indian slum, many of its residents feel duped after finding out they were in a trial.

  • Princess Diana wasn't allowed to call Prince Charles by his first name until they were engaged

    It's been 40 years since Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer announced their engagement with a televised interview.

  • What to do if you lose your COVID-19 vaccine card

    Go back to the place you got your first shot if you lose your paper card, and make sure to take a photo of the vaccine card after your first dose.

  • Trump supporters and right-wing reporters wouldn't stop heckling CNN's Jim Acosta during second day of CPAC

    A crowd of Trump supporters and right-wing reporters were filmed following Jim Acosta around CPAC while chanting "CNN sucks!"