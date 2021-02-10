WRAPUP 1-Myanmar anti-coup protests resume despite bloodshed

* Tuesday protests broken up with water cannon, rubberbullets

* Woman shot in head likely to die - doctor

* U.N. condemns disproportionate use of force againstprotests

* U.S. says reviewing assistance to Myanmar

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Protesters returned to the streets ofMyanmar's capital Naypyitaw on Wednesday after the most violentday yet in demonstrations against a coup that halted a tentativetransition to democracy under elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The United States and United Nations condemned the use offorce against protesters, who demand the reversal of the coupand the release of Suu Kyi and other detained leaders of herNational League for Democracy (NLD) and activists.

"We cannot stay quiet," youth leader Esther Ze Naw toldReuters. "If there is blood shed during our peaceful protests,then there will be more if we let them take over the country."

In Naypyitaw, hundreds of government workers marched insupport of a civil disobedience campaign that has been joined bydoctors, teachers and railway workers, among others.

A doctor said one protester was expected to die from agunshot wound to the head in Tuesday's protests. She was woundedwhen police fired guns, mostly in the air, to clear protestersin Naypyitaw. Three other people were being treated for woundsfrom suspected rubber bullets, doctors said.

Protesters were also hurt in Mandalay and other cities,where security forces used water cannon as well. State mediareported injuries to police during their attempts to disperseprotesters, who were accused of throwing stones and bricks.

The U.S. State Department said it was reviewing assistanceto Myanmar to ensure those responsible for the coup face"significant consequences".

"We repeat our calls for the military to relinquish power,restore democratically elected government, release thosedetained and lift all telecommunication restrictions and torefrain from violence," spokesman Ned Price said in Washington.

The United Nations called on Myanmar's security forces torespect people's right to protest peacefully.

"The use of disproportionate force against demonstrators isunacceptable," Ola Almgren, the U.N. representative in Myanmar,said.

The protests are the largest in Myanmar for more than adecade, reviving memories of almost half a century of directarmy rule and spasms of bloody uprisings until the militarybegan a process of withdrawing from civilian politics in 2011.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners recordednearly 60 people arrested in various parts of Myanmar onTuesday.

CRITICAL CONDITION

A doctor in Naypyitaw said the woman who was shot in thehead with a live bullet remained in a critical condition but wasnot expected to survive. Social media video verified by Reutersshowed her with other protesters some distance from a row ofriot police as a water cannon sprayed and several shots could beheard.

The woman, wearing a motorcycle helmet, suddenly collapsed.Pictures of her helmet showed what appeared to be a bullet hole.

Myanmar's army took power citing unsubstantiated allegationsof fraud in a Nov. 8 election that Suu Nkyi's NLD party won in alandslide. The electoral commission had dismissed the army'scomplaints.

Late on Tuesday, police raided the NLD's headquarters inYangon during the hours of a military-imposed curfew.

The raid was carried out by about a dozen police personnel,who forced their way into the building in the commercial capitalafter dark, elected lawmakers said.

Suu Kyi's party had been due to start a second term on theday of the coup.

Alongside the protests, a civil disobedience movement hasaffected hospitals, schools and government offices. Staff fromthe electricity and power ministry in Naypyitaw were among thelatest to join the civil disobedience movement on Wednesday.

Protesters' demands now go beyond reversing the coup.

They also seek the abolition of a 2008 constitution drawn upunder military supervision that gave the generals a veto inparliament and control of several ministries, and for a federalsystem in ethnically diverse Myanmar.

Suu Kyi won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for campaigningfor democracy and spent nearly 15 years under house arrest.

The 75-year-old faces charges of illegally importing sixwalkie-talkies and is being held in detention until Feb. 15. Herlawyer said he has not been allowed to see her.

Suu Kyi remains hugely popular at home despitedamage to her international reputation over the plight of theMuslim Rohingya minority.

(Reporting by Reuters staffWriting by Matthew Tostevin, Editing by Lincoln Feast)

