WRAPUP 5-Queues form at fever clinics as China wrestles with COVID surge

Eduardo Baptista and Josh Ye
·5 min read

(Adds Chinese telecom carriers to delete data used for travelling in COVID-stricken areas)

*

Signs of COVID spreading as China opts to live with it

*

App used to track people's movement to be shut down

*

Top virus expert says COVID peak may come in a month

*

Stocks, yuan sag on concern over rising cases

*

China acts to free up domestic travel

By Eduardo Baptista and Josh Ye

BEIJING/HONG KONG, Dec 12 (Reuters) - People queued outside fever clinics at Chinese hospitals for COVID-19 checks on Monday, a new sign of the rapid spread of symptoms after authorities began dismantling an apparatus they used to surveil residents and curtail movement.

Three years into the pandemic, China is now acting to align with a world that has largely reopened to live with COVID, after unprecedented protests that became a de-facto referendum against a "zero-COVID" policy championed by President Xi Jinping.

The protests were the strongest public defiance of Xi's decade-old presidency and coincided with grim growth figures this year for China's $17 trillion economy, the world's second largest, that were among the worst for nearly half a century.

Beijing has dropped mandatory testing prior to many public activities, reined in quarantine and by early Tuesday will have deactivated a state-mandated mobile app used to track the travel histories of a population of 1.4 billion people.

The app that identified travellers to COVID-stricken areas will shut down at midnight on Monday, according to a notice on its official WeChat account.

The app has collected a huge amount of personal and sensitive information and the data should be deleted in a timely manner, Liu Xingliang, a researcher at the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, was quoted by state radio as saying.

Chinese state-owned telecom giant China Unicom said late on Monday it would delete users' mobile itinerary data previously used to identify travellers in COVID-stricken areas from Tuesday.

When such apps were launched three years ago, critics expressed concern that they could be used for mass surveillance and social control of the population.

In Shanghai, China's largest city which endured a two-month lockdown earlier this year, authorities said that from Tuesday none of its districts would be considered high-risk, meaning the end for now of measures that trapped people inside their homes.

Nationwide, authorities continue to recommend mask-wearing and vaccinations, particularly for the elderly.

But with little exposure to a disease kept largely in check until now, China is ill-prepared, analysts say, for a wave in infections that could heap pressure on its fragile health system and grind businesses to a halt.

Lily Li, who works at a toy company in the southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou, said several employees, as well as staff at suppliers and distributors, had been infected and were at home isolating.

"Basically everybody is now simultaneously rushing to buy rapid antigen test kits but have also somewhat given up on the hope that COVID can be contained," she said. "We have accepted that we will have to get COVID at some point anyway."

In the capital Beijing, about 80 people huddled in the cold outside a fever clinic in the upmarket district of Chaoyang as ambulances zipped past.

A Chinese government official said on Monday night that visits to such clinics hade risen to 22,000 per day, up 16 times on the previous week.

Reuters witnessed similar queues outside clinics in the central city of Wuhan, where COVID-19 first emerged three years ago.

In recent weeks, local cases have been trending lower since a late November peak of 40,052, official figures show, however. Sunday's tally of 8,626 was down from 10,597 new cases the previous day.

But the figures reflect the dropping of testing requirements, analysts say, while health experts have warned of an imminent surge in contagion.

In comments on Monday in the state-backed newspaper Shanghai Securities News, Zhang Wenhong, head of a team of experts in the commercial hub, said the current outbreak could peak in a month, though an end to the pandemic might be three to six months away.

In a WeChat post, Zhang's team said that despite the surge, the current Omicron strain of the coronavirus did not cause long-term damage and people should be optimistic.

"We are about to walk out of the tunnel; air, sunshine, free travel, all waiting for us," the post said.

STOCKS, YUAN SAG

China's stock markets broadly retreated on Monday and the yuan eased from a near three-month high hit in the previous session, as investors fretted that spreading infections might disrupt consumption and manufacturing.

But for the same reason, demand surged for stocks in Chinese drugmakers and providers of masks, antigen tests and funeral services.

"Please protect yourself," the management of a condominium in Beijing's Dongcheng district warned residents on Sunday, saying almost all its staff had been infected.

"Try as much as you can not to go out ...," it said on WeChat. "Be the first person to take responsibility for your own health, let’s face this together."

Such messages appear to have hit home for some who say they are reluctant to visit crowded places or dine at restaurants.

That is why few analysts expect a quick, broad rebound in spending in the economy, as the glee that greeted the abrupt relaxations was tempered with uncertainty for consumers and businesses.

Yet China is pushing to free up nationwide travel, even if foreign trips may be a while off.

The number of domestic flights available across China exceeded 7,400, nearly double from a week ago, flight tracker app VariFlight showed.

New home sales in 16 cities picked up last week, in a move partly attributed to the easing of curbs, as people venture out to view homes, the China Index Academy said. (Reporting by Eduardo Baptista, Ryan Woo, Bernard Orr, Sophie Yu in Beijing, Brenda Goh in Shanghai, Martin Quin Pollard in Wuhan and Josh Ye and Greg Torode in Hong Kong; Writing by John Geddie; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Nick Macfie and Mark Heinrich)

Recommended Stories

  • This new test could detect lung cancer in your breath

    The 2012 horror film Hold Your Breath (now streaming on Peacock!) begins as many horror movies do, with a group of young people on their way to a weekend camping trip in the woods. Despite what you might expect, they don’t encounter a killer cryptid or escaped murderer, at least not in the conventional sense. The story is built upon an urban legend that a person can breathe in the spirits of the dead while passing a cemetery. The movie suggests, in the bloodiest of terms, that a single breath co

  • ‘The Protests Awakened Us’: Student Activists in China Speak Out — While the Government Relents

    In the wake of mass protests, the government has rolled back some Covid restrictions, but young people tell Rolling Stone they still want more freedoms

  • Facing COVID surge, China expanding hospitals, ICUs

    Facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, China is setting up more intensive care facilities and trying to strengthen hospitals as it rolls back anti-virus controls that confined millions of people to their homes, crushed economic growth and set off protests. President Xi Jinping’s government is officially committed to stopping virus transmission, the last major country to try. A Cabinet meeting called Thursday for “full mobilization” of hospitals including adding staff to ensure their “combat effectiveness” and increasing drug supplies, according to state media.

  • Maple Finance's $54M of Sour Debt Shows Risks of Crypto Lending Without Collateral

    Maple Finance, the largest unsecured crypto lending platform, is grappling with a debt crisis while gearing up for a major system upgrade. The project's MPL token has plunged, and depositors are likely to stomach big losses. Here's how it happened, and what comes next.

  • China responds to COVID-19 surge with expanded hospitals, ICUs

    Facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, China is setting up more intensive care facilities and trying to strengthen hospitals as it rolls back anti-virus controls that confined millions of people to their homes, crushed economic growth and set off protests. President Xi Jinping’s government is officially committed to stopping virus transmission, the last major country to try. A Cabinet meeting called Thursday for “full mobilization” of hospitals including adding staff to ensure their “combat effectiveness” and increasing drug supplies, according to state media.

  • China Covid: What is China's policy and how many cases are there?

    Infections rates are rising in China following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

  • Senior U.S. delegation to visit China in coming days

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A high-level U.S. delegation will travel to China next week to follow up on President Joe Biden's recent talks with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and prepare for Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit there early next year, the U.S. State Department said on Saturday. The U.S. announcement follows comments by a senior White House official that China wants stabilized relations with the United States in the short term as it faces domestic economic challenges and pushback in Asia to its assertive diplomacy. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and National Security Council Senior Director for China and Taiwan Laura Rosenberger will travel to China, South Korea and Japan from December 11-14, the State Department said in a statement.

  • Guangzhou R&F co-founder wanted in U.S. for 'bribery', London court hears

    The billionaire co-founder of Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd is wanted in the United States accused of paying kickbacks to obtain permits for a construction project in San Francisco, a court in London heard on Monday. Zhang Li, the chief executive of Hong Kong-listed developer R&F, is wanted on a provisional warrant issued in the Northern District of California, which accuses him of participating in a scheme to bribe public officials between 2015 and 2020. Ben Lloyd, representing U.S. prosecutors, said the scheme involved the payment of bribes to officials in San Francisco for the benefit of R&F's domestic affiliate, Z&L Properties Inc.

  • Let’s make a deal: White House ready to bargain over expanded Child Tax Credit

    The last-minute push would concede on a work requisite tied to expanding the credit.

  • China's loosened COVID-19 policies – following years of aggressive lockdowns and quarantines – have left the country vulnerable

    The Chinese government has loosened restrictions designed to limit the spread of COVID-19. Kevin Frayer/Stringer via Getty ImagesAfter nearly three years of aiming to eliminate COVID-19 through mass lockdowns, robust contact tracing programs and international travel bans, the Chinese government has announced it is rolling back the “zero-COVID” policies that helped suppress the spread of the coronavirus in the country. The Chinese Communist Party announced these changes on Dec. 7, 2022, as rates

  • Biden admin defends handing lucrative grant to energy firm with deep China ties

    The Department of Energy defended a recent decision to help fund a battery factory for a company that has generated the vast majority of its revenue from China.

  • China's stunning reversal on lockdowns showed that mass protests can influence policy change in the country — but experts say it still doesn't threaten Xi's regime

    It's unlikely that such protests could one day create an Arab Spring situation, experts say. "Chinese protestors are realists," said one professor.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene: Capitol attack ‘would’ve been armed’ if I was in charge

    Far-right congresswoman says the violent crowd would have won on January 6 if she and Steve Bannon had planned it

  • Zelenskyy and Erdoğan discuss grain corridor and aid

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, has reported that he had a phone call with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter Quote: "I continued the dialogue with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the President of Turkey… We discussed further work and a possible extension of the grain corridor.

  • China faces rapid spread of Covid after easing curbs

    China was scrambling on Sunday to expand hospitals and intensive care units as a top epidemiologist warned Covid was spreading rapidly after restrictions were loosened in the face of protests.

  • Fiji in media blackout ahead of national election on Wednesday

    Fiji, a Pacific island nation pivotal to the region's response to strategic competition between China and the United States, will hold a national election on Wednesday, the third since its leader came to power in a coup in 2006. Under Fijian election laws, a media blackout on campaign coverage was imposed on Monday until polling booths close at 6pm on Wednesday. A Pacific trade and transport hub with a population of 900,000, including a sizeable Indian ethnic group, Fiji had a history of military coups until the constitution was changed in 2013 to remove a race-based electoral system.

  • ‘Hakuna Matata’: Elton John’s Playful Lion King Hit

    The witty and wise song was so much more than comic relief.

  • Tycoon Richard Li Said to Weigh $200 Million FWD Investment

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li is weighing investing about $200 million in his insurance company FWD Group Holdings Ltd. as part of a funding round, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina

  • Waning trust: China shadow banks pivot away from property to survive

    For more than a decade, Chinese developers' debt-fuelled construction boom enriched the country's shadow banks, who were eager to capitalise on the needs of an industry desperate for credit and too risky for traditional lenders. Now, in the wake of a government clampdown on real estate firms' debt binge, that credit demand has collapsed - and so too has the single biggest revenue stream for shadow banks, also known as trust firms. China's shadow banking industry - worth about $3 trillion, roughly the size of Britain's economy - is scrambling for new business, including direct investment in companies, family offices and asset management.

  • It’s Going to Be a Grim Winter for Ukraine

    As temperatures drop, Ukraine faces a major crisis with Russia targeting vital infrastructure.