WRAPUP 5-China's Xi frets about COVID in rural areas, sees 'light ahead'

Bernard Orr
·4 min read

(Recasts with Xi comments)

*

President Xi says worried about rural areas

*

Half a million people now crossing China's borders per day

*

China open to world - state leader tells World Economic Forum

*

Some mourn relatives lost to COVID

*

Medical workers rush to vaccinate elderly

By Bernard Orr

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) -

President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday he was particularly concerned about China's COVID-19 wave spreading to rural areas with poor medical facilities but he urged perseverance in stressful times, saying "light is ahead".

His comments came as millions of urban workers were travelling back to their home towns and reunite with families for the Lunar New Year (LNY) holidays, known before COVID as the greatest annual migration of people.

"China's COVID prevention and control is still in a time of stress, but the light is ahead, persistence is victory," Xi said in his LNY greetings message carried by CCTV.

"I am most worried about the rural areas and farmers. Medical facilities are relatively weak in rural areas, thus prevention is difficult and the task is arduous," Xi said, adding that the elderly were a top priority.

Xi had championed a strict zero-COVID strategy of lockdowns and other curbs on movement, which China imposed for three years at a high economic and psychological cost, before abruptly ditching it in early December soon after widespread protests.

Unleashed among the country's 1.4 billion people, the virus has disrupted factory output and consumption in the past two months, but some analysts say the deeper-than-expected shock may be followed by a faster-than-predicted recovery.

Economists are scrutinising the holiday season for glimmers of rebounding consumption across the world's second largest economy after new GDP data on Tuesday confirmed a sharp economic slowdown in China.

Prolonged sluggishness could worsen the policy challenges facing Xi, who must pacify a pessimistic younger generation who led the November protests against COVID curbs.

While some analysts expect that recovery to be slow and patchy, China's Vice-Premier Liu He declared to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland on Tuesday that China was open to the world after three years of isolation.

National Immigration Administration officials said that, on average, half a million people had moved in or out of China each day since its borders reopened on Jan. 8, state media reported. That is expected to rise to 600,000 a day once the holiday formally starts on Saturday.

But as workers flood out of megacities such as Shanghai, where officials say the virus has peaked, many are heading to towns and villages where unvaccinated elderly have yet to be exposed to COVID and health care systems are less equipped.

'LAST MILE'

As the COVID surge intensified, some were putting the virus out of their mind as they headed for the departure gates.

Travellers bustled through railway stations and subways in Beijing and Shanghai, many ferrying large wheeled suitcases and boxes stuffed with food and gifts.

"I used to be a little worried (about COVID-19)," said migrant worker Jiang Zhiguang, waiting among the crowds at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station.

"Now it doesn't matter anymore. Now it's okay if you get infected. You'll just be sick for two days only," Jiang, 30, told Reuters.

Others will return to mourn relatives who have died. For some of those, that bereavement is mixed with anger over what they say was a lack of preparation to protect the vulnerable elderly before the sudden policy U-turn.

In more isolated areas far from the swift urban outbreaks, state medical workers are this week going door-to-door in some outlying villages to vaccinate the elderly, with the official Xinhua news agency describing the effort as the "last mile".

Clinics in rural villages and towns are being fitted with oxygenators, and medical vehicles have also been deployed to places considered at risk.

While authorities confirmed on Saturday a huge increase in deaths - announcing that nearly 60,000 people with COVID had died in hospitals between Dec. 8 and Jan. 12 - state media said that heath officials were not yet ready to give the World Health Organization (WHO) the extra data it is now seeking.

Specifically, the U.N. agency wants information on so-called excess mortality - the number of all deaths beyond the norm during a crisis, the WHO told Reuters in a statement on Tuesday.

The Global Times, a tabloid published by the official People's Daily, quoted Chinese experts as saying the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention was already monitoring such data, but it would take time before it could be released.

Doctors in both public and private hospitals are being actively discouraged from attributing deaths to COVID, Reuters reported on Tuesday. (Reporting By Bernard Orr in Beijing and Beijing and Shanghai newsrooms; Additional reporting By Xihao Jiang in Shanghai; Writing By Greg Torode and Marius Zaharia; Editing by Michael Perry and Gareth Jones)

Recommended Stories

  • Margarine and butter prices are surging. Here's why.

    Although U.S. inflation has cooled from its peak this summer, some food costs remain unusually high.

  • Lunar New Year rush starts in China after virus rules lifted

    Hairdresser Wang Lidan is making an emotional Lunar New Year journey from Beijing to her hometown in northeastern China — her first in three years after the government lifted its strict “zero-COVID” policy that kept millions of people at home and sparked protests. The relaxation of restrictions let loose a wave of pent-up travel desire, particularly around China’s most important time for family gatherings. Referred to in China as the Spring Festival, it may be the only time of the year when urban workers return to their hometowns.

  • Reducing overall calories may promote weight loss more effectively than intermittent fasting, AHA study finds

    Calorie restriction may be more effective at promoting weight loss than intermittent fasting, based on findings from a multisite study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Meal sizes were categorized as either large (more than 1,000 calories), medium (500 to 1,000 calories) or small (less than 500 calories).

  • European airlines to invoke EU freedoms to challenge flight bans

    The airline industry plans to invoke EU rights to freedom of movement to push back against environmental restrictions on short-haul flights, officials in the sector said, following a partial ban in France approved by Brussels in December. Industry groups fear the ban could set a precedent for wider limitations across Europe on short-haul flying - once a symbol of cross-border liberalisation and now increasingly under fire. French and European airports and regional airlines are laying out a new strategy to counter the ban on three French short-haul flight routes, which is in place for three years.

  • Ian Bremmer: We're in a hot war with Russia

    Ian Bremmer breaks down the looming threat of Russia at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. You can see the full interview on Yahoo Finance at 11am ET. Key Video Takeaways: 00:25: Anyone thinking about investing in Europe is underestimating Russia01:27: We're not in a cold war with Russia, we're in a hot war with Russia

  • Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) investors are sitting on a loss of 22% if they invested three years ago

    Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 10% in the last quarter...

  • Barry Callebaut pares back targeted volume growth

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Barry Callebaut announced a new lower three-year guidance for sales volumes growth on Wednesday, citing a return to pre-COVID demand levels. Volumes fell 5.1% in the three months to the end of November, the world's largest chocolate maker said, as it was hit by lower output at its biggest factory. Sales revenue increased by 3.8% to 2.1 billion Swiss francs ($2.28 billion), as the company passed on raw material price increases the company said.

  • Women Are Macron’s Biggest Critics on Pension Reform

    (Bloomberg) -- Patricia Humbert has never joined a demonstration in her life. But for the first time, the 57-year-old teaching assistant is considering protesting against Emmanuel Macron’s flagship pension reform.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry F

  • Whatever happened to Venezuela’s opposition movement?

    Bret Baier looks at what led to the end of Juan Guaidó’s government and the effort to end Nicolas Maduro’s regime.

  • China's property sector shrinks 5.1% in 2022 - NBS

    China's property sector fell 5.1% in 2022 from a year earlier, value-added data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Wednesday, heaping more pressure on policymakers to revive the sluggish sector in 2023. The figures indicated that the property sector was one of the biggest drags on the economy last year. China's economic growth in 2022 slumped to one of its weakest rates in nearly half a century, hit by a property market slump and by pandemic controls and COVID-19 outbreaks that especially affected the second and the fourth quarters.

  • China Masses Take Covid Fight Into Own Hands as Xi Sits Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Left to fend for herself after China abruptly ended the world’s strictest Covid restrictions, 31-year-old Share Xue and her daughter found themselves with 40C (104F) fevers and an expired bottle of Motrin. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic Shif

  • Sasser’s 23 points leads No. 1 Houston past Tulane, 80-60

    Marcus Sasser highlighted a 23-point performance with seven 3-pointers, and Houston defeated Tulane 80-60 on Tuesday night for the Cougars' ninth straight victory.

  • Zeigler leads No. 9 Tennessee over Mississippi State 70-59

    After tying at 23 at the half, Tennessee went 8 of 9 from 3-point range in the second half and scored 47 points in the final 20 minutes to win 70-59 on the road.

  • MBB (ETR:MBB) shareholders have earned a 14% CAGR over the last three years

    By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you choose individual stocks with...

  • Missing Brittany Tee: Massachusetts police expand search for woman, reportedly last seen at boyfriend's house

    Massachusetts police continue to search for missing woman Brittany Tee, who was last seen a week ago, reportedly at her boyfriend's house in Brookfield.

  • Steel recycler beats wind firm to become world's most sustainable company

    As boardroom bosses and billionaires mingle in the snowy streets of Davos, corporate sustainability is a key topic of discussion. Rather surprisingly, research firm Corporate Knights says the answer is Schnitzer Steel Industries, a U.S. scrap steel recycler, which has knocked wind turbine maker Vestas Wind off the top spot. Portland, Oregon-based Schnitzer Steel reported improvements in energy, carbon, water and waste productivity in 2021 to lead the 2023 Global 100, a list of companies which Corporate Knights deems to do the most good for people and planet.

  • Amazon's Best-Selling Joggers Are the "Most Comfortable Pants" Shoppers Own, and They're Now $15

    They’re loved by over 69,200 shoppers.

  • Macau Ex-Junket Boss Alvin Chau Sentenced to 18 Years Prison

    (Bloomberg) -- Macau’s ex-junket king Alvin Chau was sentenced to 18 years in prison in the gaming hub after being found guilty of charges including criminal association, capping the downfall of the flamboyant former industry tycoon.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in

  • Yellen, China's Liu agree to enhance communication after 'frank exchange' - U.S. Treasury

    ZURICH (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen agreed with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He to enhance communication about macroeconomic and financial issues during a "candid, substantive, and constructive" meeting in Zurich on Wednesday, the Treasury said. In a statement, the Treasury said both sides agreed to enhance cooperation on climate finance on a bilateral and multilateral basis, such as within the United Nations, Group of 20 economies and APEC. "While we have areas of disagreement, and we will convey them directly, we should not allow misunderstandings, particularly those stemming from a lack of communication, to unnecessarily worsen our bilateral economic and financial relationship," Yellen said at the start of the meeting.

  • There's a simple reason Biden didn't keep visitor logs at the Delaware home where he held classified documents — it's not an official residence

    President Joe Biden is facing claims he may have imperiled national security after classified documents were found in his Delaware home.