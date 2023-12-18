Wreath service honors veterans at Alliance cemetery

Christmas wreaths placed by volunteers for Wreaths Across America adorn veterans' graves at Alliance City Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Veterans and volunteers gathered Saturday at Alliance City Cemetery to honor fallen military members during the annual Wreaths Across America event.

Sponsored by the Jane Bain National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, the event pays tribute to those who served by placing Christmas wreaths on their graves.

At least 750 wreaths were placed on graves during Saturday’s event. The wreaths are made of balsam fir from Maine.

Air Force Staff Sgt. William Brown places a ceremonial wreath at the Veterans Memorial at Alliance City Cemetery during the Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

A ceremony starts the event, and veterans from the United States’ military branches lay remembrance wreaths at the cemetery’s Veterans Memorial. Taking part this year were Sgt. 1st Class Francis Keith Prather, U.S. Army; Lance Cpl. Justin Loper, U.S. Marines; retired Petty Officer 1st Class Larry Hughes, U.S. Navy; Staff Sgt. William E. Brown, U.S. Air Force; naval aviation electrician Robert Menegay, U.S. Space Force; Airman 1st Class Glenn McCarney, U.S. Coast Guard; Marine Staff Sgt. William Dustin Sartor, U.S. Merchant Marines; and Petty Officer 1st Class Deborah Hughes, POW/MIA.

During the ceremony, members of the Jane Bain DAR group had roles. Chaplain Michal Barrett gave the prayer and led the National Anthem, while also giving remarks; and Cindy Bresson led the pledge. DAR Regent Deb Hughes and Vice Regent Robin Green read the names of those placing the remembrance wreaths.

Boston Fleischer, 7, of Boy Scout Troop #2052 reads a veteran's name after placing a wreath on the grave Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at Alliance City Cemetery during the Wreaths Across America ceremony.

Following the ceremony, volunteers placed wreaths on graves in 13 sections of the cemetery. Those taking part received special instructions for precise placement of wreaths. The red bows were placed at the “12:00 position,” with it leaning back slightly against the gravestone. Those placing each wreath read the veteran’s name aloud, and gave thanks for their service. The volunteers took one wreath at a time from central locations, and walked to each grave.

Taking part in Saturday’s event were scouts from Cub Scout Pack #2052; Scout Troop #2050; and Troop #101.

Members of American Legion Post 166 Color Guard lead scout troops through Alliance City Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, for the placing of Christmas wreaths on veterans graves during the Wreaths Across America ceremony.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Wreath service honors veterans at Alliance City Cemetery