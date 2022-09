Sep. 10—A wreath laying ceremony will be held at sunrise Monday to pay tribute to Abel Marquez, one of three officers killed in 2007 when responding to a domestic violence call.

Cpls. Arlie Jones and Scott Gardner were killed in the same incident Sept. 8, 2007.

Marquez died Sept. 12, 2007.

The wreath will be displayed at the Memorial Statue on the front lawn of the police department until sunset Monday.