Wreaths Across America brings out community to honor late service members

Dec. 20—EPHRATA — Hundreds of wreaths were laid at the headstones of veterans interred at the Ephrata Cemetery on Saturday with community members coming out to honor the community's veterans despite the drizzly, cold weather.

In a press release from the Wreaths Across America organization, the nonprofit said Ephrata wasn't alone in recognizing community veterans. More than 4,200 locations across the country, including Arlington National Cemetery, hosted events.

"What I love most about this day, and this mission, is that it is so much more than just the placement of a wreath. The wreath is the catalyst, it brings together communities — families and strangers — to learn about those who have served and sacrificed," said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America.

Locally, the Civil Air Patrol cadets are a big part of the local ceremony, carrying the nation's colors. American Legion members, individual veterans and civilian community members also participate in the annual event.

Keynote addresses are delivered followed by the placing of several dozen wreaths on the headstones of veterans laid to rest at the cemetery.

"We have more than three million volunteers across the country and a third of them are children. This mission and the events happening today provide the opportunity to teach kids about what freedom is," Worcester said.

For more information on Wreaths Across America, visit the nonprofit's website at wreathsacrossamerica.org.

To support the local event, contact the Columbia Basin Composite Squadron of the Washington Wing of the Civil Air Patrol. The squadron may be contacted at 509-754-3273 or via mail at PO Box 26, Ephrata, WA 98823.

Editor's note: We thank the organizers of the Wreaths Across America event in Ephrata for their efforts to honor our community's fallen veterans. As a veteran myself, I appreciate the effort taken to honor those I served with or those who served from Ephrata, where I now live. The Columbia Basin Herald appreciates the service of our vets in protecting all of our writes outlined in the Constitution, especially the First Amendment which empowers us to do our jobs here at the paper.