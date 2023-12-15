Wreaths Across America Day returns Dec. 16 at Iowa Veterans Cemetery

National Wreaths Across America Day returns Saturday at Iowa Veterans Cemetery.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. and attendees are encouraged to arrive around 30 minutes early to allow for parking and walking to the ceremony location. The ceremony will also be broadcasted via Facebook live on the Iowa Veterans Cemetery-Wreaths Across America Facebook page. The live event will start at 10:30 a.m. with interviews from volunteers and participants.

Volunteers will then help place over 4,000 wreaths on the graves of fallen veterans. Organizers gave the following wreath laying instructions:

Receive the wreath and approach the headstone

Extend the wreath outward, offering it to the veteran

Place the wreath centered at the headstone, with the bow at the top

Say the veteran's name aloud

Please do not remove any items already placed at headstones, such as other wreaths, flowers and other tokens left by family or friends

As part of Wreaths Across America, volunteers lay wreaths on the graves of fallen veterans at Iowa Veterans Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, near Van Meter.

Iowa Veterans Cemetery is located at 34024 Veterans Memorial Dr, Adel.

Find more information on the Iowa Veterans Cemetery-Wreaths Across AmericaFacebook page.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Volunteers needed to place over 4,000 wreaths on Iowa veterans' graves