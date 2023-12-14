Wreaths Across America event in Linesville to honor veterans

Dec. 14—LINESVILLE — Honoring 437 veterans' graves simultaneously with wreaths at Linesville Cemetery on Saturday is a big task that takes a lot of volunteers and coordination.

"It's a moment of pride and honor, and we take this moment out of respect for what sacrifices they gave, no matter what their length of service was," Danielle R. Riggs of Linesville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7842 Auxiliary, said.

This is the sixth year Linesville VFW Post 7842 Auxiliary is participating in nationwide Wreaths Across America. Riggs, Donna Hyde and Laura Cornell, president of the Auxiliary, are co-chairs of its WAA Committee.

Volunteers start being checked in around 10 a.m. Saturday. Then, they are shuttled from one of two parking areas due to the cemetery's lack of parking.

Short, solemn ceremonies begin at 11:30 a.m. with color guards from various veterans organizations around the region. Robert Eiler, a past commander and the current junior vice commander of VFW Post 7842, is the featured speaker at Saturday's ceremonies.

The event culminates at noon with the simultaneous placement of wreaths at the graves.

"We really couldn't do it without the backing of the (VFW) Post — the Post is amazing," Riggs said. "And Kathy Brubaker is, too."

Brubaker is the secretary of the Linesville Cemetery Association which oversees the cemetery.

"I don't know what we'd do without her," Riggs said of Brubaker. "She has mapped out the entire cemetery of where the veterans graves are and has profiles of each one."

But the Auxiliary's work on the project is year-round.

"We're fundraising through the year — our big event is a spaghetti dinner early in the year," Riggs said.

The 2024 dinner is already scheduled at 4 p.m. Feb. 10, 2024, at the Linesville VFW, 6913 Gehrton Road, located about a mile east of the borough.

Funds are needed as the Auxiliary has to purchase wreaths for the program.

Wreaths, which cost $15 each last year, have risen to $17 apiece this year, according to Riggs. The wreaths are shipped from Wreaths Across America's national headquarters in Maine.

National Wreaths Across America began in 1992 after someone saw wreaths placed on a veteran's grave by a wreath maker who had great respect for the military. From there the effort grew and the national nonprofit organization was formed and a National Wreath Across America Day was declared by the U.S. Senate for the third Saturday in December.

BREAKOUT

For more information and to register as a volunteer with Wreaths Across America on Saturday in Linesville: Contact either Danielle R. Riggs at (814) 573-6059 or Kathy Brubaker, secretary of the Linesville Cemetery Association via the cemetery's Facebook page. Parking is extremely limited and volunteers are shuttled to the cemetery.

Volunteer parking is at Molded Fiber Glass plant's front building parking lot, 6175 Route 6, Linesville; and St. Philip's Church, 401 S. Mercer St., Linesville, with two shuttle buses running. Shuttle starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with the last shuttle to leave the parking lots at 11:15 a.m. Volunteers need to be in place by 11:45 a.m. The event culminates with the simultaneous placement of wreaths on veterans' graves at noon.

