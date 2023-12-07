Wreaths Across America event planned

Dec. 6—Huse Memorial Park & Mausoleum in Fayetteville, an official Wreaths Across America (WAA) location, will host a wreath-laying ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Beginning at noon that day, participants in the Fayetteville event will join more than 3,700 other locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day.

Coordinated and led by local volunteers, sponsorship groups have raised funds throughout the year to sponsor the placement of 722 veterans' wreaths on the headstones of fallen service members laid to rest at Huse Memorial, according to Cathy Jo Bryant, the location coordinator for the Fayetteville ceremony.

The annual event seeks to further a yearlong mission to "Remember, Honor, Teach" and ensure that the memory of those who served the United States of America endures, according to a media advisory.

Huse Memorial Park & Mausoleum is located at 104 Park Drive, Fayetteville, WV 25840.

All are invited to the event, Bryant noted.

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at more than 3,700 Veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and overseas.