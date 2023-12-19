Wreaths Across America grows in Yuba-Sutter

Dec. 18—Judith Kennedy was one of many in the Yuba-Sutter community to participate in an effort known as Wreaths Across America on Saturday at Sutter Cemetery in Sutter.

Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization started nationally about two decades ago to honor those who serve and have served in the U.S. military.

Kennedy came to Sutter to honor a member of her family, Phillip James Kennedy, a Purple Heart recipient who was wounded in the Korean War, she said.

After being shot in Korea, Phillip James Kennedy returned to civilian life where he found a career locally working for Caltrans for 25 years before passing away in 1998, Judith Kennedy said.

Phillip Kennedy is one of the thousands who received a wreath on Saturday as a part of the local Wreaths Across America effort.

Tom Walther, one of the local organizers of the event, said there were specific details that each volunteer needed to adhere to when laying a wreath at a gravesite. The wreath needed to be fluffed, and for a vertical gravestone it needed to be placed at about a 45-degree angle, Walther said.

For each flat stone, the wreath could lay flat, as Judith Kennedy proceeded to do when laying the wreath at the stone of Phillip James Kennedy.

"And we say the veteran's name," Walther said. "A veteran dies twice: First when they take their last breath and the next time when their name is last said, so we symbolically say their name."

Walther said the local Wreaths Across America effort has continued to grow from just over 1,000 wreaths eight years ago to over 3,400 this year. It's an undertaking, he said, that takes place on the third Saturday every December at 9 a.m. across 4,000 participating gravesites across the U.S. and abroad, Walther said.

"It's a beautiful, beautiful program," Walther said.

Walther said the Yuba-Sutter group would not stop until each gravesite at Sutter Cemetery was covered with a wreath. Sponsoring a wreath costs $17 each.

In addition to honoring her own family, Judith Kennedy bought three to five wreaths for prisoners of war and missing in action veterans honored each year along with every branch of the military.

"We owe it to them plus more," Kennedy said.

For more information about Wreaths Across America, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.