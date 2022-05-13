Wreaths Across America and Young Marines Enter Partnership

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, May 13, 2022

Nonprofits agree to work together to help support common missions of teaching the next generation the values of leadership, citizenship, and freedom.

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, national nonprofits Wreaths Across America (WAA) and the Young Marines are proud to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two organizations. The signing is to build a stronger awareness for each group's common missions while supporting educational events throughout the nation.

These events will help teach lessons of character and patriotism to the next generation. WAA's Director of Military and Veteran Outreach, Joseph Reagan, and Young Marines National Executive Director Col. William Davis signed the MOU live as part of the Young Marines Adult Leadership Conference held in St. Charles, Missouri. To watch the video of yesterday's signing, please click here.

The MOU between the two groups outlines key agreements that establish a framework for cooperation between WAA and the Young Marines. This includes collaborative volunteer efforts to provide opportunities for joint community service activities that bring awareness to both groups' missions throughout the country, and regular feature interviews on Wreaths Across America Radio. The interviews will highlight youth participants' academic achievement, community service, good citizenship, and other attributes.

"As a program whose core mission focuses on teaching the next generation the value of freedom, supporting and working with leadership groups like the Young Marines is critical to the future of this country," said Karen Worcester, executive director, WAA. "These kids are learning not only what it means to be a productive member of society, they are learning that anyone can find a way to serve their community, and what it truly means to be an American."

"The Memorandum of Understanding solidifies the two organizations' commitments to citizenship, leadership, and memorializing our nation's veterans," said Col William P. Davis USMC (Ret), national executive director and CEO of the Young Marines. "We were especially proud to host the signing at the Young Marines' Adult Leadership Conference at which hundreds of volunteers were witnesses. The Young Marines and WAA are truly partners who have analogous values."

Founded in 2007, and headquartered in Columbia Falls, Maine, WAA is best known for its annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, and now at more than 3,100 participating locations nationwide. The organization's yearlong efforts support its mission to Remember our fallen U.S. veterans, Honor those who served, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom.

Young Marines has more than 238 units including thousands of youth members, most of whom have been placing veterans' wreaths throughout the country for many years. The MOU will only heighten awareness of this task of respect and honor.

The Young Marines is a youth education and service program for boys and girls, aged eight through high school graduation. The Young Marines promotes the mental, moral, and physical development of its members and focuses on teaching the values of leadership, teamwork, and self-discipline, so its members can live and promote a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, and Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org. For downloadable media resources, please visit learn.wreathsacrossameriac.org/mediaresources.

About Young Marines

The Young Marines is a national non-profit 501(c)(3) youth education and service program for boys and girls, age eight through high school graduation. The Young Marines promotes the mental, moral, and physical development of its members. The program focuses on teaching the values of leadership, teamwork, and self-discipline, so its members can live and promote a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

Since the Young Marines' humble beginnings in 1959 with one unit and a handful of boys, the organization has grown to over 238 units with 6,100 youth and 2,100 adult volunteers in 40 states, the District of Columbia, Japan, and affiliates in a host of other countries.

For more information, visit the official website at: https://youngmarines.org.

Visit https://youngmarines.org/public/page to learn more!

