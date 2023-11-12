'Wreaths of LUV' offer outlet for young people during the holidays
Fresh off the farm from Michigan Avenue to 29th and Wabash, 700 wreaths were ready for transformation into 'Wreaths of LUV' Saturday. WGN's Judy Wang has the story.
Fresh off the farm from Michigan Avenue to 29th and Wabash, 700 wreaths were ready for transformation into 'Wreaths of LUV' Saturday. WGN's Judy Wang has the story.
Playing with a chip on its shoulder, Michigan did not relent throughout its suffocating win over Penn State and showed it's a team to be feared with or without its head coach.
Washington made the big plays when it mattered to get to 10-0.
Follow all Saturday's Week 11 college football action here all day long.
Even without Jim Harbaugh, the Michigan train keeps chugging along.
Running back Dylan Sampson accidentally forced the fumble as Milton went to throw.
Washington linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala looked like he had turned his first career interception into a pick-six. But there was one problem.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Colts vs. Patriots game in Frankfurt.
Oklahoma State saw its five-game winning streak snapped by Big 12 newcomer UCF.
Here's how to watch the Michigan at Penn State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 11 college football schedule.
A hearing in Washtenaw County is expected to be held this coming Friday on the matter, sources tell Yahoo Sports.
Players are getting fined at an astonishing rate this season.
Netflix has revealed a bunch more games that subscribers will soon get to play at no extra cost. They include indie hits such as Braid, Death's Door and Hades.
Kentucky was no match for Alabama.
We toured Nissan's Zama Collection Hall and saw some of the most amazing automotive specimens in the history of Nissan, Datsun and Prince.
Score a 50-inch Vizio 4K smart TV for under $250, a massive heated blanket for $50 off and much, much more.
Go hands-free at a sweet discount — and give someone special in your life something worthwhile in their stocking.
Find all the lost things with this wild discount on Apple's little locators.
Dbrand announced a limited drop of two mechanical keyboard keycaps to coincide with its 12th anniversary. One is a pyramid that replaces the Escape key, while the other has a sassy message and replaces the Enter key. They're selling through NovelKeys.
Snag a popular portable charger for $16, JBL headphones for 50% off, a massage gun for $21 and more great deals.
THL co-CEO Scott Sperling warns pulling off a soft landing — an ideal scenario in which the Federal Reserve curbs inflation without triggering a severe downturn — will be "very, very difficult."