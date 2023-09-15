Wreck at apartment complex leads to carjacking, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly being involved in a carjacking following a car accident in Frayser.

Wednesday, the victim was involved in an accident at the Annie Town Homes apartment complex. Her 2022 Kia crashed with a Volkswagen at the entrance.

The victim called her sister to pick her up, Memphis Police say. Her sister arrived in a 2011 Nissan Altima with two males.

According to MPD, several suspects, including one person who was involved in the wreck, approached the victims with handguns.

One of the suspects reportedly hit a male victim in the face with a handgun and stole his weapon. Another suspect demanded all the victims out of the car.

Records show that the suspects took the keys to the Kia and the Nissan and fled the scene.

After the incident, one of the victims saw the Kia and one of the suspects in Frayser and called the police. She claimed Harold Williams was the person who held them at gunpoint.

📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.

📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.

📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid South.

Williams is charged with two counts of Aggravated Robbery, Criminal Attempted Felony, and Possession of a Firearm/Dangerous Felony.

He is set to appear in court Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.