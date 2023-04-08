Wreck, gunplay lead to attempted murder charge

Apr. 7—CORINTH — Police have charged a man with attempted murder following a car wreck and gunfire near the Corinth National Cemetery.

Police received notification of a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Cemetery and Allen streets on Tuesday, April 4, around 12:30 p.m. As officers responded to the location just north of the national cemetery, additional calls started coming in about gunfire a block south of the wreck, near Meigg Street.

Responding officers found a wrecked vehicle, several spent shell casings and blood trails. Police later learned that a victim from the wrecked vehicle was being taken by private vehicle to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The victim had non—life-threatening wounds to both arms and was released from the hospital within a couple of hours.

The preliminary investigation pointed police to Kalyn James McNeese, 21, as a person of interest. He was located within a few hours of the shooting and arrested at a Buchanan Street address. When police executed a search warrant at the same location, they allegedly recovered illegal drugs and two firearms.

McNeese was charged with attempted murder the following day.

This case will be presented to an Alcorn County Grand Jury.

william.moore@djournal.com