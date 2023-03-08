Wreck lands woman in hospital

Mar. 7—A 40-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday after the motorcycle she was a passenger on rear-ended a car on East 52nd Street. The driver of the motorcycle was arrested on suspicion of intoxication assault.

According to the Odessa Police Department, Adrian Esparza, 39, was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle west in the 1300 block of East 52nd Street around 5:30 p.m. when he rear-ended a Honda Civic driven by a 22-year-old man.

The driver of the Honda wasn't hurt, but Esparza and his passenger were both taken to Medical Center Hospital, with the woman being admitted with serious bodily injuries.

Esparza was taken to the Ector County jail after being treated at the hospital and is now facing a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison. He was released Sunday after posting a $25,000 surety bond.

