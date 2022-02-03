Wreck of ship sailed by James Cook in S. Pacific found in US

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • James Cook
    British explorer, navigator (1728-1779)

SYDNEY (AP) — Maritime experts said Thursday they believe they've found the wreck of one of the most important ships in the history of Australia and the South Pacific after it was scuttled in the U.S. more than 200 years ago.

Experts said they identified what's left of British explorer James Cook’s ship HMS Endeavour in Newport Harbor, Rhode Island. Cook sailed the ship around the South Pacific in a pioneering voyage before landing on the east coast of Australia in 1770.

For 22 years, maritime archaeologists have been investigating several ancient shipwrecks in a 2-square-mile area of Newport Harbor. The Endeavour was deliberately sunk there by the British during the American Revolution and lay forgotten for more than two centuries.

Kevin Sumption, the chief executive of the Australian National Maritime Museum, said archaeologists were convinced they had found the wreck of the Endeavour after matching structural details and the shape of the remains to those on original plans.

“I am satisfied that this is the final resting place of one of the most important and contentious vessels in Australia’s maritime history,” Sumption said in announcing the discovery at the museum.

“The last pieces of the puzzle had to be confirmed before I felt able to make this call," he said. “Based on archival and archaeological evidence, I’m convinced it’s the Endeavour."

He said the ship's significant role in exploration, astronomy and science made it important not only to Australia, but also to New Zealand, Britain and the U.S.

Only about 15% of the vessel remains and researchers are now focused on what can be done to protect and preserve it, Sumption said. He said the museum was working closely with maritime experts in Rhode Island as well as with state and federal officials in the U.S. and Australia to secure the site.

The ship was launched in 1764 as the Earl of Pembroke. Four years later, it was renamed Endeavour by Britain’s navy and was readied for a major scientific voyage to the Pacific.

From 1768 to 1771, the Endeavour sailed the South Pacific, ostensibly to record the transit of Venus in Tahiti in 1769. Cook then continued sailing the region searching for the "Great Southern Land."

He charted the coastline of New Zealand. His first encounter with the Indigenous Maori people ended badly, with his crew killing several Maori, although relations later improved. In 2019, the British government expressed regret over the killings but stopped short of a full apology.

He also charted Australia’s eastern coastline, before claiming the land for Great Britain in 1770.

The Endeavour was later sold to private owners and renamed Lord Sandwich. It was deliberately sunk in 1778 by British forces during the American Revolution.

A year later Cook was killed in Hawaii during another Pacific voyage. In 1788, the so-called First Fleet of 11 ships, with hundreds of convicts aboard, arrived in Australia to establish a British colony.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Curtains down on Morocco's ramshackle cinemas

    They won't be playing it again at this Casablanca cinema. Rabi Derraj gazed despondently at the ramshackle 1940s movie house, its doors blocked by discarded mannequins from the nearby market.

  • Wet, cold and caught: Newcomerstown man jumps in river to avoid law enforcement

    Coshocton deputies wait for fleeing suspect on other side of Muskingum River

  • US Navy appeals Hawaii order to drain military fuel tanks

    Attorneys for the U.S. Navy on Wednesday appealed Hawaii's order that it drain massive tanks that store fuel in the hills above Pearl Harbor, saying the state wrongly concluded the tanks posed an imminent threat that requires immediate action. A complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Honolulu asks a judge to stop the order. The motion said the Navy hopes to resolve its differences with Hawaii through negotiation but filed a complaint anyway because of time restrictions under Hawaii law.

  • Police Standoff In Newport Beach

    Sky2’s Desmond Shaw reports from over Newport Beach where police and SWAT are engaged in a standoff with a felony suspect or suspects.

  • Desperate Sarasota County asks parents to teach

    The chaos caused by the Omicron variant has so depleted public school personnel that at least one local district is turning to a new demographic to lead classrooms — parents.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Personnel shortages at schools across Tampa Bay have district officials thinking outside the box to be able to staff classrooms, cafeterias and buses.In Sarasota County, that means asking parents to step up and help.Driving the news: S

  • S.Korean companies take precautions to block COVID-19 spread after holidays

    Some of South Korea's corporate giants have asked staff to test themselves for COVID-19 before returning to work on Thursday after the Lunar New Year holidays, amid concerns the break could fuel the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant. Kakao Corp, operator of South Korea's dominant chat app, went further and blocked employees from coming to the office for two weeks, as the country's daily infections hit record highs. Many people in South Korea travelled during the holidays to see family, likely leading to an uptick in infections.

  • The NFT artist who sold a trashcan image for $252,000

    Marcel Duchamp scandalised the art world in 1917 by submitting a urinal as his entry to a prestigious competition. A century later, an American artist known as Robness sparked his own controversy by selling an NFT of a rubbish bin for $252,000.

  • Plans for historic skyscraper underway in New York City

    A 90-story skyscraper is being planned on New York City's west side. The Affirmation Tower will be the first building in Manhattan to be developed, constructed and funded by Black female business owners. Real estate developer and CEO of the Peebles Corporation Don Peebles joined CBS News to discuss his project.

  • Analyst Report: United States Steel Corp.

    U.S. Steel, founded in 1901, is an integrated steelmaker with manufacturing capacity of more than 22 million tons at plants in North America and Eastern Europe. The company's four reporting segments are Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. In addition to its steel manufacturing assets, the company has iron ore and coke production facilities, rail and barge transportation operations, real estate, and engineering and consulting services. The company's annual raw steel making capacity is 22.4 million net tons. The company has more than 43,000 employees and is headquartered in Pittsburgh.

  • Framingham History Center exhibit aims to re-contextualize 'Eames Massacre'

    The exhibit "Watched and Worried Men: King Philip's War in Framingham" aims to provide proper context surrounding the massacre.

  • Is Saunders International Limited's (ASX:SND) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

    Saunders International (ASX:SND) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 40% over...

  • Olympics-Curling kicks off Beijing Games ahead of Putin-Xi main event

    Mixed doubles curling opened competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Wednesday as the shadow of war in Ukraine, and the impending arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin, loomed over an event already transformed by the coronavirus pandemic. China and Britain claimed victories in the "Ice Cube", where American swimmer Michael Phelps won eight gold medals at the 2008 Summer Olympics when it was known as the "Water Cube", opening the action in the Games which will last until Feb. 20 in front of crowds made sparse by COVID-19 curbs. But the political showdown between Putin and the West over Ukraine remained the main Olympic act ahead of Friday's opening ceremony, which the Russian president will attend in a show of unity with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

  • Michigan live weather radar, traffic updates: Latest on winter storm warning

    A winter storm warning is in effect for much of southern Michigan. Follow our real-time weather radar and live traffic updates.

  • Coachella jumps into NFT trend, teams up with FTX for concert passes

    Music festival Coachella and cryptocurrency exchange FTX are teaming up to offer ten lifetime festival guest passes as non-fungible tokens.

  • University of Kentucky closes ahead of ice storm predicted to hit Lexington

    In-person classes are canceled on Thursday, and on-campus employees should not report to work, the university said.

  • 'NCIS: Hawaii' Fans Are Stunned After Vanessa Lachey Shares Throwback Photo With Wilmer Valderrama

    NCIS star Vanessa Lachey did treat fans to a fun throwback photo featuring Wilmer Valderrama in honor of their shows' crossover event.

  • Biden Federal Reserve Board Nominee Has Supported Reparations for Black Americans

    Biden’s nominee for governor of the Federal Reserve, Lisa D. Cook, has said she supports reparations for black Americans.

  • Israeli defence chief visits Bahrain amid heightened Gulf tensions

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz began a visit to Bahrain on Wednesday amid heightened tensions https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-send-fighter-jets-assist-uae-after-houthi-attacks-2022-02-02 in the Gulf after missile attacks on the United Arab Emirates by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement. Announcing Gantz's trip only after his arrival in Manama, Israel's Defence Ministry said he would sign a security cooperation agreement with Bahrain, which along with the UAE normalised relations with Israel in 2020.

  • No end to Tesla’s wait, but India is pampering its domestic EV sector

    India's domestic two- and three-wheeler EV makers are basking in the attention they received in the budget.

  • Craig Conover Shows His "Fire" Panera Bread Order That's Perfectly Over-the-Top

    As we learned from the Lunch Hour by Bravo episode above, Craig Conover doesn't need a special occasion to enjoy an over-the-top meal by himself. On January 29, the South Charm cast member proved that point once again when he enjoyed an incredible Panera Bread spread at home. To start, Craig had three soups in front of him: "Chicken noodle" (which he declared is "obviously a standard"), his "favorite," broccoli cheddar, and "some wild chicken rice." Next, Craig showed macaroni and cheese he was