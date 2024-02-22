Wreck at Sixth Avenue and Grant Street causes injury, lane closure

Feb. 21—A pickup truck collided with a sedan just before noon Wednesday at Grant Street Southeast and Sixth Avenue.

Decatur police patrol vehicles, fire engines and an ambulance responded to the scene, and a lane of traffic was temporarily blocked.

The front driver's side quarter panel of the sedan was apparently hit by the truck. Bits of metal and glass littered the road and nearby sidewalk.

The driver of the sedan, who declined to give his name, appeared uninjured as he spoke with police officers. He said the driver of the truck was placed in an ambulance.

— david.gambino@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438. @DD_DavidGambino