Wreckage of downed attack UAVs damages port infrastructure in Odesa and warehouses in Kherson Oblast

Falling wreckage from downed Shahed attack drones have damaged port infrastructure facilities in Odesa, several buildings in the Rozdilna district of Odesa Oblast and warehouses in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South on Telegram

Quote from the Defence Forces: "The wreckage from a downed UAV has caused damage to technical premises in the port infrastructure of Odesa. In the Rozdilna district, the wreckage also damaged an inoperable administrative building and a warehouse belonging to a mothballed company. The fire was quickly extinguished."

Details: A fire broke out in a warehouse in the Beryslav district of Kherson Oblast. The fire has already been extinguished.

No one was injured.

Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, said the wreckage of a downed Russian drone had damaged an outbuilding and grain loader in the Pavlohrad district.

The wreckage of a downed Russian drone also fell on the territory of a non-operational business − a one-storey building caught on fire in the Dnipro district. Firefighters put out the fire. No people were injured.

Background:

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 31 Shahed attack drones and two missiles on the night of 24-25 December. The Air Force managed to shoot down 28 Russian drones and both missiles.

