Wreckage of legendary military ship found
"The wreck of a legendary military ship has been found off the coast of Boston, the Coast Guard said. The ship, named the U.S. Revenue Cutter Bear, has been missing since it sank in 1963."
The Army conducted a flight test to push its new Precision Strike Missile out as far as it could beyond 499 kilometers on Oct. 13 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California.
The Air Force announced that its recent tests on a new 5,000-pound bomb designed to neutralize bunkers were successful.
Experts say the president doesn’t have the authority to make such an order regardless.
Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the next Chief of the Defence Staff, is about to embark Britain’s Armed Forces on a fundamental reorientation.
SEOUL, South Korea — The soldiers were driving back to the South Korean air force base after dinner and drinks on March 2. In the back seat, Master Sgt. Lee Ye-ram could be heard repeatedly begging her male colleague, Master Sgt. Chang Dong-hoon, to stop sexually assaulting her. “Can you please stop it,” she said, according to the conversation recorded by the car’s dashboard camera. What came after was the latest example of South Korea’s persistent struggle to rid its military of sex crimes,
Lt. Col. Stu Scheller was also given a letter of reprimand for posting social media videos questioning senior leaders for their roles in the withdrawal.
In Afghanistan and Iraq, US special operators "were at the tip of the spear, and we fought relentlessly," a retired Delta Force operator told Insider.
Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost on Friday became only the second woman to lead one of the Pentagon's 11 so-called combatant commands, the multi-service organizations that spearhead U.S. military operations around the world. At a change-of-command ceremony at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin applauded Van Ovost's historic rise to lead U.S. Transportation Command. “We need every Jackie Van Ovost we can get,” Austin, a retired Army general, said.
A video of North Korean soldiers — some of them shirtless — performing extreme martial arts for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has gone viral on social media. What’s going on: The performance, which originally aired on North Korean TV, was part of a “self-defense” military exhibition held on Monday.
In a new interview, ex-General Stanley McChrystal said artificial intelligence will inevitably come to make lethal decisions on the battlefield. However, he acknowledged the "frightening" risks of potential malfunction or mistake.
A military judge gave a slap on the wrist to the Marine who spoke out against military leaders' handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal, saying he did not condone what Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller Jr. did but citing his "outstanding record."
Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller pleaded guilty in a court martial Thursday after criticizing the withdrawal from Afghanistan in a Facebook video.
The Army's chief information officer contradicted another former top official who recently argued that the United States has already lost the technology battle to China.
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias underscored the persistent “threat of war” with Turkey in a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the signing of a deal to upgrade defense cooperation between Athens and Washington.
The United States and Greece signed a deal Thursday expanding their defense cooperation agreement to grant U.S. forces broader use of Greek bases, as that nation deals with tensions between it and neighboring Turkey. The deal, signed in Washington by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, will allow U.S. forces to train and operate "in an expanded capacity" at four additional bases in Greece, Dendias said. “This is not an agreement…against anybody else,” Dendias said in an interview with The Associated Press after the signing ceremony, although he noted the new agreement put a U.S. military presence just miles (kilometers) from Turkey.
The U.S. Marine who criticized the military’s leaders for the exit from Afghanistan has pleaded guilty to all of the resulting charges.
A mob in Cameroon has lynched a military police officer after he shot a 5-year-old girl dead earlier this week.That's according to the country's defense ministry on Thursday.The girl's death sparked major demonstrations across Buea, the capital of Cameroon's English-speaking South West Region.Protesters there on Thursday marched the girl's body to the regional governor's office, who attempted to calm the crowds and promised swift action.In a statement, the defense ministry said she was shot in a car after the driver refused to stop at a checkpoint, prompting the military officer to open fire in an attempt to immobilize the vehicle.A crowd then killed the officer, the ministry said, adding that an investigation has been opened into the two deaths.Several residents have said the girl's death reflects a larger pattern of heavily militarised security forces harassing local residents.Secessionist fighters there have been battling government troops for nearly five years, fueled by a perception of marginalization by the country's French-speaking majority.Over 3,000 people have been killed and nearly a million displaced, with both sides accused of committing atrocities.
(Reuters) -The Association of Southeast Asian Nations agreed on Friday to sideline Myanmar's military ruler from a leaders' summit this month, sources said, a rare tough stand by a bloc known for its policy of engagement and non-interference. Foreign ministers made the decision at a special meeting called to address the failure of Myanmar's military to follow a peace process it agreed to with ASEAN five months ago, aimed at tackling a bloody crisis triggered by its Feb. 1 coup. More than 1,000 civilians have been killed by Myanmar security forces and thousands arrested, according to the United Nations, during strikes and protests over a coup that ended a decade of tentative democracy and prompted international condemnation and sanctions.
The military has its signals crossed regarding an alleged hijacking attempt on one of the August evacuation flights out of Afghanistan.
When President Joe Biden addressed the United Nations General Assembly last month, his North Korea policy merited a brief, two-sentence mention.